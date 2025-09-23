LIVE TV
Asia Cup 2025: THIS Pakistani Player Vows To Play Aggressively Against India After Losing, Wants To Clash Again In The Final!

Pakistani opener, Sahibzada Farhan, has stated that he would like Asia Cup 2025 to be an India Pakistan final, and that his team concentrates on their own team performance. He displayed his figure with an indispensable 58 run visit in the Super four match with India though Pakistan lost.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 23, 2025 19:39:56 IST

Although the two countries are in a stiff competition, Sahibzada Farhan indicated that his team does not oppose the competition but focuses on their performance. According to him, he said we would love to see them again and this was based on his belief in the capabilities of Pakistan and how they were willing to engage in such an epic war.

India vs Pakistan Final Asia Cup 2025?

The optimism is based on the current performance of Pakistan in the tournament which made Farhan optimistic. He had a good form and will, as he scored 58 runs in the Super Four match against India. But even his efforts did not help Pakistan and India won by a margin of six wickets. Farhan is not deterred and he still has hope in his team which was doing well in the tournament. In the future, the dreams of Farhan are shared with the possibility of the ultimate battle between the two cricketing giants. This would not just be a spectacle to fans, but also a historic moment in the history of the Asia cup. The remarks by Farhan are comments of a spirit of competitive nature, and ambition, which makes the Pakistan cricket team.

India And Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Journey 

With the tournament underway, the focus will be on all the matches of Pakistan, especially their Super Four with Sri Lanka. A win in this game is vital to Pakistan in order to retain their ambitions to make it to the final. The result of this match has the potential of making the news a highly exciting India vs Pakistan final, a development that Farhan and most of the cricket lovers look forward to. Finally, the idea of Sahibzada Farhan to host an India Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2025 highlights the level of competition and hunger of such matches. Although it is evident that the upcoming matches present a difficult future, the strength of the Pakistan cricket team is also evident based on the confidence and the determination of Farhan. 

asia cup 2025India And Pakistan Asia Cup 2025India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2025India vs Pakistan Final Asia Cup 2025sahibzada-farhan

QUICK LINKS