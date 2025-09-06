IND vs CHN Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs China Live Telecast On Tv And Online

IND vs CHN Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: India will face China in their last Super 4s of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 at the Bihar Sports University Hockey stadium, Rajgir on Saturday.

The Men in Blue are going into this match with renewed confidence following the settling into rhythm over the last few matches. India will be hoping to carry on with their winning streak against a familiar foe with only two steps to go in order to secure a spot in the world cup next year.

India’s Route to the Final

Winning on Saturday would not just ensure a final appearance but a big statement as well. It would demonstrate that the opening win against China was not a one-off event, their flexibility to test the circumstances, and above all, the progress was tested without having to rely on other outcomes.

That may suffice, but there would be doubts. A loss, along with a Malaysian victory, would mean that both Malaysia and China would be up to six points and India would be out of the championship.

China’s Opportunity in the Super 4

China, that have displayed the doggedness during the tournament, are aware that victory over India will count. As Malaysia will also be pushing towards the final, China will not want to leave qualification to goal difference or other results. The games are intense and all points may count.

Rajgir Stadium and Match Outlook

The Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium already offers high-paced and high-pressure games. India will now appear more fluid in attack and will use their core experience to deal with the defensive discipline of China. Things are going to get bitter, and the slightest of margins could determine who makes it to the summit confrontation.

IND vs CHN Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Live Streaming Details

When will India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Where will India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, Rajgir.

What time will India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Will the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match be broadcast live on TV in India?

Yes, the game will be televised live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD.

Where to watch India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming in India?

The match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

India Squad

Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

