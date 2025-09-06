South Zone Vs North Zone Duleep Trophy Day 3 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone Vs North Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online

South Zone Vs North Zone Duleep Trophy Day 3 Live Streaming: The semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy began on Thursday, September 4, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds at Bengaluru. At the end of Day 2, South Zone had already taken command of the game with 536 runs and was bowled out whereas in the other semi-final, Central Zone was 209 runs behind West Zone.

South Zone vs North Zone: Day 2 Highlights

South Zone also had a good batting line up with Narayan Jagadeesan taking the lead with a brilliant 197. He was assisted by Ricky Bhui and Tanay Thyagarajan who both scored much-needed half-centuries to help their team conquer the 500-run barrier.

In the West Zone versus Central Zone match meanwhile, West Zone were sent home with 438. Central Zone got off to a good start, through the efforts of Danish Malewar (76) and Shubham Sharma (60), as they put up a score of 229/2 at the end of 67 overs.

North Zone Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

North Zone under the leadership of Ankit Kumar went into semi-final with confidence following a good victory in the quarter-final. Ayush Badoni was the best performer with 200 to his name, and 133 by Yash Dhull. Their upper order swings well in good rhythm.

In the bowling department, pacer Auqib Nabi will again be of great help in early breakthroughs with the support of Yudhvir Singh Charak. But even their middle order is not consistent yet when tested by disciplined bowling units.

South Zone Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

The captain of South Zone is Mohammed Azharuddeen and the batting order is made up of the experienced Devdutt Padikkal and Narayan Jagadeesan. Both are consistent in longer forms and will be called upon to hold big innings.

Gurjapneet Singh and MD Nidheesh play significant roles in the bowling department with the new ball, and spinner Tanay Thyagarajan could also prove handy when the pitch is already becoming tired. They will be faced with a difficulty of adapting to the level of knockout cricket.

Bengaluru Pitch and Match Expectations

At the BCCI Centre of Excellence, the surface has been found to favor the seamers early but leveling out as the match wore on, thereby favoring batters. One of the latest fixtures here yielded more than 1200 runs in four days, Ayush Badoni achieving 204, and Ankit Kumar falling just short of a double century.

Another high scoring contest would seem to be a certainty, the morning session may still give the pace bowlers a chance. Winning the toss may influence the development of this semi-final.

South Zone vs North Zone Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the South Zone vs North Zone 1st Semi-Final be played?

Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Where will the South Zone vs North Zone 1st Semi-Final be played?

BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru.

Will the South Zone vs North Zone 1st Semi-Final be broadcast live on TV in India?

Yes, the match will be aired on the Sports18 Network.

Where to watch South Zone vs North Zone live streaming in India?

The live stream will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

South Zone vs North Zone: Full Squads

North Zone Squad:

Ankit Kumar (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Standby players: Shubham Arora, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Ravi Chauhan, Abid Mushtaq, Nishunk Birla, Umar Nazir, Divesh Sharma.

South Zone Squad:

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar, Ankit Sharma, Shaikh Rasheed.

Standby players: Mohit Redkar, R. Smaran, Edhen Apple Tom, Andre Siddarth.

ALSO READ: West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Day 3 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch West Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online