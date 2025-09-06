West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Day 3 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch West Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online

West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Day 3 Live Streaming: West Zone is playing Central Zone the second semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2025 on the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B, Bengaluru. Each team is seeking a tactic to tip the scales to their side as both teams stand to win the final.

Central Zone responded well, and bowled out West Zone with 438, with opener Danish Malewar getting 76 and Ayush Pandey 40. Rajat Patidar and Shubham Sharma knitted a 93 run partnership and led their team to 229/2 at stumps, with a gap of 209 runs.

West Zone: Strengths and Key Players

West Zone has the best batting line up in the competition led by Shardul Thakur. There is flexibility and strength at the top with the availability of stars such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Their excellence in batting was highlighted by the brilliant 184 of Gaikwad in the first innings.

Sarfaraz Khan, Harvik Desai, spin-bowling all-rounders Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian provide balance in the middle order. The bowling attack, consisting of Tushar Deshpande and Arzan Nagwaswala, brings variety and will need to step up to the plate and become Central Zone with the bat.

Central Zone: Strengths and Key Players

The leadership of Rajat Patidar has played a major role and the skipper has been maintaining his quarter final form. His reliability is supported by the fact that Danish Malewar has scored a double century in North East Zone and here 76. Yash Rathod and Shubham Sharma give new possibilities to the batting order.

In the bowling area, Central trust Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed to attack early, and Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain to impose control in the middle overs. Their discipline will play a major role in their battle against the star studded batting line up of West Zone.

Bengaluru Pitch and Match Outlook

Ground B pitch has traditionally been favourable to batters when the ball has softened, whilst seamers can move with the new ball, especially in an overcast. Anticipate both parties having a difficult time, with the batting might of West Zone against the clean bowling of Central Zone.

The other sub plot which is coming to a climax with the semi final battle is that match is also a red-ball cricket comeback after his IPL experience by Shreyas Iyer.

West Zone vs Central Zone Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the West Zone vs Central Zone 2nd Semi-Final be played?

Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Where will the West Zone vs Central Zone 2nd Semi-Final be played?

BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B, Bengaluru.

What time does play begin?

9:30 AM IST.

Will the match be broadcast live on TV in India?

No, the Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-finals will not be televised.

Where to watch live streaming?

There will be no official live streaming available.

Squads

West Zone: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala.

Standby: Mahesh Pithiya, Shivalik Shama, Mukesh Choudhary, Siddharath Desai, Chintan Gaja, Urvil Patel, Musheer Khan.

Central Zone: Dhruv Jurel (c), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Standby: Madhav Kaushik, Yash Thakur, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Kuldeep Sen, Upendra Yadav.