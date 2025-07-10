Ind vs Eng 3rd Test: Day 1: Win Probability and Betting Odds Favor England in High-Stakes Lord’s Series Decider

As the third Test at Lord’s between India and England gets underway, all eyes are on the live win predictor, which currently favors England with a 65% chance of victory. Despite India’s emphatic win at Edgbaston, where Shubman Gill hammered a career-best 269 and 161 in two masterful innings, the visitors are seen as underdogs on English turf. India’s win probability stands at 35%, reflective of historical challenges at Lord’s and the slight uncertainty around their top order.

Key Players and Team Updates Ahead of the Test

The return of Jasprit Bumrah is a significant boost for India, reuniting him with Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, the trio that dismantled England’s batting in the previous match, sharing 17 wickets. Yet, the team faces a key selection dilemma at No. 3: whether to stick with Karun Nair or make a tactical shift.

England has brought Jofra Archer in place of Josh Tongue, the only change they made. Archer’s return is a major talking point; he last played a Test in 2021 and will be under the spotlight at the ground where he made headlines during the 2019 Ashes.

Conditions are expected to favor swing early on, with a green-tinged pitch and dry, clear skies. Both teams know the stakes are high: the winner of this Test is likely to take the series.

Betting Odds Favor England as Archer’s Return Sparks Confidence

The betting market also leans toward England, offering odds of 1.70 compared to India’s 2.12. Much of that confidence stems from Archer’s reappearance at Lord’s, the very ground where he shook the cricket world during the 2019 Ashes. England’s home advantage, combined with pitch conditions, gives them the edge in the eyes of punters and analysts alike.

Toss: England have won the toss and opt to bat

