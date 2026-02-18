LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya's Record

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya’s Record

In IND vs NED at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Shivam Dube played a career-best knock to break Hardik Pandya’s record, triggering massive reactions from fans on social media.

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya’s Record | Image Source - AFP
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya’s Record | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 18, 2026 23:18:48 IST

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya’s Record

India’s stylish all-rounder, Shivam Dube, stole the show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he played his maiden half-century for Team India on Wednesday. Shivam Dube played his career-best knock as he slammed a stunning 31-ball 66 runs knock against the Netherlands in Match 36 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday.

Shivam Dube Played His Career-Best Knock Against The Netherlands

Shivam Dube walked out to bat for the Indian cricket team after they lost Tilak Varma. On a tricky surface, Shivam Dube forged a great partnership with the captain Suryakumar Yadav, and together they built the base for the Indian side.

Initially, Shivam Dube took his time to settle in the middle, scoring just 6 off his first 11 deliveries at the crease. But soon he got going and launched the attack on the spinners to push through the run rate. He smashed the Netherlands’ Colin Ackermann for two sixes and a stunning boundary, and soon he reached the half-century mark in just 25 balls.

Shivam Dube eventually managed to score 66 runs off just 31 balls, perishing in the final over. He struck at 212.90. His stunning knock was laced with four boundaries and six sixes in a carnage, resulting in his highest score. The left-hander helped the Indian cricket team to a massive 193/6 batting first in Ahmedabad.

Shivam Dube Broke Hardik Pandya’s Record At T20 World Cup

With his stunning knock of 66 runs, Shivam Dube broke the record of Hardik Pandya for the highest score by a No. 5 or lower batter for India in an ICC World Cup 2026 match. On November 10, 2022, Hardik Pandya played a knock of 63 runs from 33 balls as a No. 5 batter against England in the semifinal of the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Highest score by an Indian batter in the T20 World Cup (No. 5 or below)

1. Shivam Dube – 66 off 31 balls vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad, 2026)

2. Hardik Pandya – 63 off 33 balls vs England (Sydney, 2022)

3. Yuvraj Singh – 58 off 16 balls vs England (Durban, 2007)

4. Hardik Pandya – 52 off 28 balls vs Namibia (Delhi, 2026)

5. Rohit Sharma – 50 off 40 balls vs South Africa (Durban, 2007)*

This was also Shivam Dube’s highest knock in the shortest format of the game. His previous best score in T20Is was 65 runs. He played a knock of 65 runs from 23 balls against the New Zealand cricket team in Visakhapatnam on January 28, 2026.

Meanwhile, fans on social media hailed Shivam Dube for his stunning knock. Check out some of the best reactions:

ALSO READ: IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy Star In India’s 17-Run Win Over Netherlands, Remain Unbeaten In Group Stage

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 11:18 PM IST
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya's Record

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya's Record
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya's Record
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya's Record
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya's Record

