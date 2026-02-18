IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy Star In India’s 17-Run Win Over Netherlands, Remain Unbeaten In Group Stage

India continued their dominant run in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a hard-fought 17-run victory over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, maintaining a perfect record in Group A. The win was built on a brilliant all-round display from Shivam Dube and a clinical bowling performance from Varun Chakaravarthy, ensuring India closed out their group campaign unbeaten.

Electing to bat first, India struggled early as both openers fell in the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma continued his lean run in the tournament, departing for a duck for the third consecutive match. Tilak Varma also failed to find momentum, leaving the middle order with the task of stabilising the innings. It was captain Suryakumar Yadav and Dube who anchored the innings, carefully rotating strike and rebuilding the team’s innings.

The game turned in India’s favour during the death overs, with Dube unleashing a flurry of boundaries and towering sixes. His explosive 66 off just 31 balls injected much-needed acceleration, allowing India to post a formidable 193/6 in their 20 overs. Supporting contributions came from Suryakumar Yadav (34), Hardik Pandya (30) and Varma (28), who provided crucial cameos to boost the total.

Chasing a challenging target, the Netherlands fought valiantly but were consistently pegged back by India’s bowlers. Varun Chakaravarthy spun a web with his mystery deliveries, claiming three key wickets, including two in consecutive balls, while Dube supported with two scalps of his own. Jasprit Bumrah bowled tightly to keep the run rate in check, as the Dutch were restricted to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

India’s victory not only sealed their fourth consecutive win in Group A but also showcased the team’s depth in batting and bowling. Dube’s dynamic all-round display and Chakaravarthy’s incisive spin were the defining factors in a match that tested India’s resilience. With an unbeaten group stage record, India now head confidently into the Super Eight, carrying momentum and plenty of belief.

