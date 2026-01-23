LIVE TV
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Raipur: Will Rain Spoil The Upcoming Multi Format Series? Check Weather Report

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Raipur: Will Rain Spoil The Upcoming Multi Format Series? Check Weather Report

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: All attention focuses on Raipur because IND vs NZ prepare for their important second T20I match which is part of the three match series. The upcoming match has created excitement among fans who now consider weather conditions as the main topic of discussion.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 23, 2026 12:07:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Raipur: Will Rain Spoil The Upcoming Multi Format Series? Check Weather Report

The second T20I match of the IND vs NZ cricket series will take place on January 23rd 2026 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium located in Raipur because fans want to see another match after India won the first match by a large score. The weather forecast for the evening match which starts at 7 PM IST under floodlights has become a major issue for both teams and their supporters. The weather forecast shows no chance of rain which will allow the full 20-over match to proceed without interruptions during the game.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Check Weather Report, Raipur 

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: The weather predictions for Raipur IND vs NZ day show there will be clear skies which will remain dry from the afternoon until the nighttime hours and daytime temperatures will reach 28°C while nighttime temperatures will drop to the range of 15 to 20 °C. The match will proceed without interruptions because the stadium will experience moderate humidity levels and complete absence of rain producing cloud cover.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Raipur: Will Rain Spoil The Upcoming Multi Format Series? Check Weather Report

The game will experience substantial dew formation because of the clear weather and decreasing temperatures which will affect how captains make their toss decisions and their complete game plan because the nighttime conditions will make chasing more appealing for teams because dew will create challenges for bowlers.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Will Rain Spoil The Match In Raipur?

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: The weather conditions in Raipur provide perfect match conditions for the complete T20I match which satisfies both fans and players who attend the game. The teams will experience uninterrupted play because there will be no rain and the night conditions are comfortable for them to implement their strategies. The upcoming match will deliver exciting cricket action because teams will compete at a fast pace while their players demonstrate their batting and bowling abilities without being affected by rain.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 12:05 PM IST
Tags: IND vs NZIND vs NZ 2nd T20IIND vs NZ 2nd T20I weatherIND vs NZ rain forecastRaipur weather todayRaipur weather today ind vs nz 2nd t20iwill it rain today IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Raipur: Will Rain Spoil The Upcoming Multi Format Series? Check Weather Report

QUICK LINKS