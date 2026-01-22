LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board wants their national cricket team's T20 World Cup matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka, citing security threat.

Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 22, 2026 19:36:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

You Might Be Interested In

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is adamant on their stance that the national cricket team will not participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held India. The decision was taken following a meeting between Bangladesh board, World Cup-bound cricketers and government’s sports advisor Asif Nazrul in Dhaka on Thursday.

The BCB requested International Cricket Council (ICC) to move all their World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka citing security threat to their national cricket team. Earlier in January, the issue escalated when Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahman was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 9.2 crore in IPL mini-auction.

You Might Be Interested In

“We will continue to communicate with the ICC. We want to play the World Cup, but we won’t play in India. We will keep fighting. There were some shocking calls in the ICC Board Meeting. The Mustafizur issue is not an isolated single issue. They (India) were the sole decision makers in that issue,” said Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Bulbul. 

“We will go back to the ICC with our plan to play in Sri Lanka. They did give us a 24 hour ultimatum but a global body can’t really do that. ICC will miss out on 200 million people watching the World Cup.” 

“It will be their loss … ICC is calling Sri Lanka co-hosts. They are not co-hosts. It is a hybrid model. Some of the things I heard in the ICC meeting was shocking,” BCB presiden further added. 

On Wednesday, 21 January, Jay Shah-led ICC rejected BCB’s request to shift their team’s T20 World Cup fixtures to Sri Lanka, saying the matches will proceed as per schedule. 
The world cricket body confirmed there was no credible threat to the safety of Bangladesh players, officials or fans at any of the tournament venues in India.

The decision was taken at an ICC Board meeting held via video conference, which was convened to discuss the situation after the BCB raised concerns and sought a change in venues.

“The ICC Board noted that relocating matches under the present circumstances could jeopardise the sanctity of ICC events and undermine the organisation’s neutrality as a global governing body,” the ICC said in a statement.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 4:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bangladesh Cricket BoardBCBbccihome-hero-pos-1iccindia vs bangladeshindian premier leagueIPL 2026jay shahMustafizur Rahmant20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

LATEST NEWS

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

‘War Has To End’: Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy ‘Very Good’, No Talks On Board Of Peace

Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

OSCARS 2026: Homebound Fails To Secure An Academy Award Nomination For International Feature Film, India’s Hopes Dashed

Aekyam – Advanced Enterprise AI Orchestration Platform by Acuver Consulting Receives Dual Global Recognition in Hong Kong

Adani Total Gas 9M And Q3FY26 Results, PNG Household Increased To 10.5 Lakh Homes

Why Trump’s Iran Threats at Davos Are Raising Fears of Wider Conflict? POTUS’ Stark Message Sparks Global Concern

Manipur Horror: Masked Men Abduct A Meitei Man Visiting His Kuki-Zo Wife, Kill Him While He Pleads For Life On Camera

Who Is Amulya Rattan? 21-Year-Old Content Creator Faces Backlash After Accusing A Passerby Of Disrupting Her Video In Public Space; Netizens React | WATCH

EAM S. Jaishankar Says, ‘Stronger India-EU Ties Will De-Risk the Global Economy,’ Pushes For Stronger Partnership on Trade, Security and Supply Chains

Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India
Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India
Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India
Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

QUICK LINKS