IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Again? Check Date And Venue

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The Indian squad has put a lot of effort into this series as it is the first tournament of the year 2026 that the team looks forward to with its star players along with Rohit and Kohli. If India wins 3rd ODI, it will be a great finish to the limited overs season before the team switches to Test matches and T20Is for the rest of the year. Team India’s selection and game plan for the crucial contest will be in the limelight as the batting unit will be looking to dominate through strong partnerships and the bowlers will try to keep scoring low for the Kiwis on a pitch that is likely to aid aggressive batting.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: When is It?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The final and crucial ODI match of the India vs New Zealand series will be on Sunday, January 18, 2026, with the local time being 1:30 PM IST after the toss at 1:00 PM IST. The battleground will be at Holkar Stadium, Indore, Madhya Pradesh where usually batting-friendly pitches are there and the weather might also be in favor of heavy scoring. Currently the series is 1-1 and thus the result is really significant as it will decide which team will get the ODI series.

Where To Watch IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Viewers in India and around the world will be able to witness the live telecast of the match on Star Sports and streaming on Jio Hotstar. The cricket enthusiasts in India and overseas are likely to come to their screens to see if India will manage to take the series with the help of a supportive home audience in Indore. The last game will be more thrilling because both teams are at the same level of competition at 1-1, and players like Kohli and Rohit among others will surely be aiming to make significant contributions to their respective sides winning the match.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The second ODI match between India vs New Zealand saw New Zealand chasing India’s total of 284/7 in a record breaking way which resulted in a tie in the three match series with India leading 1-1. Daryl Mitchell was the star of the show as he made an unbeaten 131 runs that took players to victory by seven wickets and also helped them set a new record for the highest successful ODI chase against India at that venue. His innings was further complemented by a partnership of 162 runs with Will Young. India’s innings had KL Rahul scoring an unbeaten century but the Black Caps’ disciplined chase took them to their target with 15 balls to spare. The third ODI at Indore now positions the series as a decider thus cementing the two teams’ rivalry with a thrilling conclusion.

