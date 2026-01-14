LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul notched up a brilliant hundred against New Zealand

KL Rahul. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
KL Rahul. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 14, 2026 19:03:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ

You Might Be Interested In

KL Rahul put up a brilliant show against New Zealand in the second ODI after notching up a brilliant hundred as he helped the side come out of a tricky situation. After being put into bat, India lost some early wickets and were soon down to 118/4 with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in the hut.

Rahul along with Ravindra Jadeja provided the resistance as the two batters chipped in with a partnership of 73 runs for the fifth wicket. Jadeja was undone for 27 off 44. Later, KL was joined by Nitish Kumar Reddy who replaced injured Washington Sundar in the Playing XI.

You Might Be Interested In



Reddy too chipped in 20 off 21 but it was KL Rahul’s batting masterclass especially in the final phase of the innings where he pushed the paddle and helped India put 284/7 in 50 overs. The right-hander returned unbeaten at 112 off 92.



Kristian Clarke scalped three wickets for 56 runs in 8 overs for New Zealand.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox

Also Read: India vs New Zealand: Who Is Jayden Lennox? Part-Time Laboratory Technician Makes ODI Debut For Kiwis In Rajkot

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 7:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealandkl rahul

RELATED News

Karnataka vs Vidarbha, 1st Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Match LIVE

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: When, Where & How To Buy Tickets For Marquee Event

India vs New Zealand: Who Is Jayden Lennox? Part-Time Laboratory Technician Makes ODI Debut For Kiwis In Rajkot

Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes India’s Highest Run Scorer In…

Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED

LATEST NEWS

‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

Breaking: Blast Kills 3 in Jharkhand, Investigation Launched

Donald Trump About To Take Greenland? POTUS Says, ‘Anything Less Than That Is Unacceptable’, Warns ‘If We Don’t Russia And China Will’

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

India Plans ‘Rocket-Cum-Missile’ Force As Army Eyes Pakistan, China Threats: What It Means For Indian Combat Capabilities And Strike Power? Explained

NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

Watch: Roadside Bomb Blast Targeting Pakistan Police Vehicle Kills Seven Security Personnel, TTP Claims Responsibility As Security Crisis Worsens

Viral Video Of Rats Roaming Freely Near Patients And Oxygen Lines In A UP Hospital Leaves Internet Disgusted: ‘Immediate Action Required’

Lava Agni 3 Price Slashed: This Indian Phone With Dual AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, And Triple Camera Is Now Available Under…

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ

QUICK LINKS