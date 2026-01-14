India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ

KL Rahul put up a brilliant show against New Zealand in the second ODI after notching up a brilliant hundred as he helped the side come out of a tricky situation. After being put into bat, India lost some early wickets and were soon down to 118/4 with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in the hut.

Rahul along with Ravindra Jadeja provided the resistance as the two batters chipped in with a partnership of 73 runs for the fifth wicket. Jadeja was undone for 27 off 44. Later, KL was joined by Nitish Kumar Reddy who replaced injured Washington Sundar in the Playing XI.







Reddy too chipped in 20 off 21 but it was KL Rahul’s batting masterclass especially in the final phase of the innings where he pushed the paddle and helped India put 284/7 in 50 overs. The right-hander returned unbeaten at 112 off 92.







Kristian Clarke scalped three wickets for 56 runs in 8 overs for New Zealand.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox

