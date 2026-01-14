LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs New Zealand: Who Is Jayden Lennox? Part-Time Laboratory Technician Makes ODI Debut For Kiwis In Rajkot

After Bracewell confirmed Lennox’s inclusion in New Zealand’s playing XI, his LinkedIn profile went viral on the internet.

Jayden Lennox makes Debut for NZ. (Photo Credits: Blackcaps/X)
Jayden Lennox makes Debut for NZ. (Photo Credits: Blackcaps/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 14, 2026 16:36:57 IST

New Zealand had a new entrant in the ODI setup after 31-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler Jayden Lennox made his debut for the side against India in the second encounter. He replaced Adithya Ashok in Kiwi’s playing XI for the must-win match on Wednesday (January 14).

Lennox has played 54 List A matches and has 69 dismissals to his name. The left-arm spinner’s LinkedIn profile went viral after he was confirmed in the XI.

He has done Diploma in science & technology, environmental science and geography from Massey University and has worked as a greenkeeper at Palmerston Golf Course in Northern Territory, Australia, for a year from 2018 to 2019.He then worked as a field technician for Aqualinc Research Limited for a couple of years, as an assembly technician at Hustler Equipment from 2020 to 2023 and as a part-time laboratory technician at ARL from April to September in 2024.







Lennox has been associated with the Central Districts Cricket Association since 2019.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy,

Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 4:36 PM IST
