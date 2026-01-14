India vs New Zealand: Who Is Jayden Lennox? Part-Time Laboratory Technician Makes ODI Debut For Kiwis In Rajkot

New Zealand had a new entrant in the ODI setup after 31-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler Jayden Lennox made his debut for the side against India in the second encounter. He replaced Adithya Ashok in Kiwi’s playing XI for the must-win match on Wednesday (January 14).

Lennox has played 54 List A matches and has 69 dismissals to his name. The left-arm spinner’s LinkedIn profile went viral after he was confirmed in the XI.

He has done Diploma in science & technology, environmental science and geography from Massey University and has worked as a greenkeeper at Palmerston Golf Course in Northern Territory, Australia, for a year from 2018 to 2019.He then worked as a field technician for Aqualinc Research Limited for a couple of years, as an assembly technician at Hustler Equipment from 2020 to 2023 and as a part-time laboratory technician at ARL from April to September in 2024.







Lennox has been associated with the Central Districts Cricket Association since 2019.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy,

Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox

