Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes India’s Highest Run Scorer In…

Virat Kohli surpassed another record held by Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli needed just 1 run before this match to become the highest run-scorer for India against New Zealand in ODIs. He started this innings with a boundary and then broke Sachin’s record. While Tendulkar took 41 innings to reach this tally of runs, Virat achieved it in 35 innings.

Virender Sehwag is at the third spot with 1157 runs in 23 innings while Rohit Sharma follows him with 1123 runs in 31 innings. One run by Kohli in the second ODI will also help Kohli become the highest run-getter in ODIs played between India and New Zealand.

What Virat Kohli said after the match

“If I look back at my whole journey then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I have always known my abilities, but I also knew I had to work extremely hard to get where I am today. God has blessed me with far more than I could ever ask for, I look back at my journey with a lot of grace and gratitude, and I feel really proud of it,” Kohli had said after the first match.

“If I am being brutally honest, the way I’m playing right now, I’m not thinking about milestones at all. If we were batting first, I probably would’ve gone harder. But in a chase, with a total on the board, I had to play the situation. I felt like hitting more boundaries, but experience kicks in. The only thing on my mind was getting the team into a position where we could win comfortably,” he added.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to bowl at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. India made one change to their playing XI – Nitish Kumar Reddy replaced the injured Washington Sundar.

For New Zealand, Jayden Lennox was handed his ODI debut.

Sankranti gift for his fans pic.twitter.com/cvXnZCkBpU — Cricket Panchayat (@CrickPanchayat) January 14, 2026





