LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli has reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, ending a four-year wait at the top. Kohli overtook team-mate Rohit Sharma, marking his 11th stint as the world’s top-ranked ODI batter.

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 14, 2026 14:19:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli has returned to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. This is for the first time in four years, effectively after July 2021, that the star Indian batsman is leading the ODI rankings. After scoring 93 runs in the last match against New Zealand, Kohli reclaimed the top spot by overtaking Rohit Sharma. 

You Might Be Interested In

How Many Times Has Virat Kohli Topped ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings?

This is the 11th time in Kohli’s illustrious career that he has topped the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings. The latest rise caps a strong sequence of performances following a brief dip in form late last year.

After recording consecutive ducks against Australia in October, his first international outings since the Champions Trophy, Kohli responded with a composed 74 in Sydney. That innings played a key role in India securing a consolation win in the final ODI of the tour.

You Might Be Interested In

Kohli carried that momentum into the home series against South Africa in November–December, delivering a string of commanding performances. He scored 135, followed by 102, and then an unbeaten 65, underlining his consistency and control in the format.

Those innings proved decisive in his climb back to the top of the rankings.

When Was The First Time Virat Kohli Reached  No. 1 Position In ICC ODI batting Rankings?

Kohli first reached the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI batting rankings in October 2013. Since then, he has spent a cumulative 825 days at the top—the most by any Indian batter.

That tally places him 10th on the all-time list for most days at No. 1 in ODIs. The record remains with West Indies legend Viv Richards, who held the position for an extraordinary 2,306 days.

ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings: Tough Contest Between Virat Kohli And Daryl Mitchell

Despite regaining the top ranking, Kohli faces a tight contest to retain the position over the remaining two matches of the series. New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell is just one rating point behind him.

Mitchell’s aggressive 84 in the series opener against India propelled him past Rohit Sharma into second place. Rohit, who was displaced at the top, has now slipped to third and trails Kohli by 10 rating points.

The updated rankings also saw several other notable changes. K.L. Rahul moved up one spot to 11th among ODI batters, while New Zealand’s Devon Conway climbed three places to reach 29th.

In the bowling rankings, India pacer Mohammad Siraj advanced five positions to 15th. New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson registered one of the biggest jumps, rising 27 places to sit at 69th.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Step In For Washington Sundar? Captain Shubman Gill To Decide Between Ayush Badoni And Nitish Kumar Reddy; Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 2:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: iccICC ODI Rankingsrohit sharma

RELATED News

No Day-Night Match ! England Rejects Pink-Ball Test Proposal for Next Ashes in Australia

Did Lionel Messi Decline A £20 Billion Saudi Deal To Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo? Everything You Need To Know

More Pak-Based US Cricketers Denied Indian Visa For T20 World Cup 2026

Internet Melts As Mitchell Starc’s ‘Three-Word’ Reaction To Alyssa Healy’s Cricket Retirement Goes Viral

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Step In For Washington Sundar? Captain Shubman Gill To Decide Between Ayush Badoni And Nitish Kumar Reddy; Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

LATEST NEWS

Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

‘This Girl is Getting On My nerves. She Is Such A Finicky Eater’: Neelesh Misra Blasts Indigo Over ‘Mistreatment’ With 10-Year-Old Daughter

Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

UP Shocker: Bareilly Husband Murdered as Wife’s Dark Affair Comes to Light After 11 Years of Marriage

‘Girls Stay Home In North India, Asked To Give Birth’: Dayanidhi Maran’s Sexist Remarks Spark Massive Political Row Over Regional Racism

Bharat Coking Coal IPO (BCCL) Allotment Status: Step-by-Step Guide To Check On NSE, BSE & KFin Technologies

Dry Day In Mumbai Tomorrow? BMC Election On January 15 – Check Rules For Bars, Liquor Shops Before You Step Out

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web X Review – Emraan Hashmi’s Compelling Performance Elevates Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix Thriller

BMC Election 2026, Stock Market Holiday: BSE and NSE Announce Holiday On January 15; Check Full List

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma
King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma
King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma
King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

QUICK LINKS