King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli has returned to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. This is for the first time in four years, effectively after July 2021, that the star Indian batsman is leading the ODI rankings. After scoring 93 runs in the last match against New Zealand, Kohli reclaimed the top spot by overtaking Rohit Sharma.

How Many Times Has Virat Kohli Topped ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings?

This is the 11th time in Kohli’s illustrious career that he has topped the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings. The latest rise caps a strong sequence of performances following a brief dip in form late last year.

After recording consecutive ducks against Australia in October, his first international outings since the Champions Trophy, Kohli responded with a composed 74 in Sydney. That innings played a key role in India securing a consolation win in the final ODI of the tour.

Kohli carried that momentum into the home series against South Africa in November–December, delivering a string of commanding performances. He scored 135, followed by 102, and then an unbeaten 65, underlining his consistency and control in the format.

Those innings proved decisive in his climb back to the top of the rankings.

When Was The First Time Virat Kohli Reached No. 1 Position In ICC ODI batting Rankings?

Kohli first reached the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI batting rankings in October 2013. Since then, he has spent a cumulative 825 days at the top—the most by any Indian batter.

That tally places him 10th on the all-time list for most days at No. 1 in ODIs. The record remains with West Indies legend Viv Richards, who held the position for an extraordinary 2,306 days.

ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings: Tough Contest Between Virat Kohli And Daryl Mitchell

Despite regaining the top ranking, Kohli faces a tight contest to retain the position over the remaining two matches of the series. New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell is just one rating point behind him.

Mitchell’s aggressive 84 in the series opener against India propelled him past Rohit Sharma into second place. Rohit, who was displaced at the top, has now slipped to third and trails Kohli by 10 rating points.

The updated rankings also saw several other notable changes. K.L. Rahul moved up one spot to 11th among ODI batters, while New Zealand’s Devon Conway climbed three places to reach 29th.

In the bowling rankings, India pacer Mohammad Siraj advanced five positions to 15th. New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson registered one of the biggest jumps, rising 27 places to sit at 69th.

