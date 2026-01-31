IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

The 5th and the last T20I match of IND vs NZ in the ongoing series which is a multi format one is set to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday evening with all fans and teams eagerly monitoring the weather conditions before the encounter. The initial fears of rain spoiling the game seem to be relaxing, the recent forecasts are extremely low risks of rain at the specific match timings which can allow the possibility of a complete full 20 over game without much weather disruption.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Weather Report, Thiruvananthapuram



The weather along the coasts that is characteristic of Kerala in January will also imply the high humidity, but the weather forecasters do not predict showers at the match time, which makes weather a less important killer than it might have seemed. The weather prediction of various weather agencies showed that the weather in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be in the mid 20s to about 30 with some clouds in the evening match. Although it is predicted to rain after the week next week, it does not seem to be the case that it will rain the match itself, although there is some likelihood that it will be humid and dewy, which means that the floodlit match will be affected later in the night. This implies that there is a possibility of dew coming in during the second innings, which would play to the advantage of the team in chasing in the lights, which is a typical strategic aspect in T20 cricket in such situations.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Other than the weather, the mood of the match also sparks enthusiasm in Thiruvananthapuram where local star Sanju Samson will play in front of a highly charged home crowd and India hoping to end the series on a strong note after a demoralizing loss in the fourth T20I. The Greenfield pitch has traditionally provided support to bowlers and batters in various occasions and though the forecast now indicates that it is not likely that the match will be interrupted by rain, humidity and dew are also some of the variables that both teams will be required to address strategically as they go into the final game of the IND vs NZ T20I series.

