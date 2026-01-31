LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

IND vs NZ 5th T20I match will take place in Thiruvananthapuram during the current multi format series. Fans and teams are closely monitoring local weather conditions which will impact their last match.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 31, 2026 10:07:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

The 5th and the last T20I match of IND vs NZ in the ongoing series which is a multi format one is set to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday evening with all fans and teams eagerly monitoring the weather conditions before the encounter. The initial fears of rain spoiling the game seem to be relaxing, the recent forecasts are extremely low risks of rain at the specific match timings which can allow the possibility of a complete full 20 over game without much weather disruption. 

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Weather Report, Thiruvananthapuram

The weather along the coasts that is characteristic of Kerala in January will also imply the high humidity, but the weather forecasters do not predict showers at the match time, which makes weather a less important killer than it might have seemed. The weather prediction of various weather agencies showed that the weather in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be in the mid 20s to about 30 with some clouds in the evening match. Although it is predicted to rain after the week next week, it does not seem to be the case that it will rain the match itself, although there is some likelihood that it will be humid and dewy, which means that the floodlit match will be affected later in the night. This implies that there is a possibility of dew coming in during the second innings, which would play to the advantage of the team in chasing in the lights, which is a typical strategic aspect in T20 cricket in such situations.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Other than the weather, the mood of the match also sparks enthusiasm in Thiruvananthapuram where local star Sanju Samson will play in front of a highly charged home crowd and India hoping to end the series on a strong note after a demoralizing loss in the fourth T20I. The Greenfield pitch has traditionally provided support to bowlers and batters in various occasions and though the forecast now indicates that it is not likely that the match will be interrupted by rain, humidity and dew are also some of the variables that both teams will be required to address strategically as they go into the final game of the IND vs NZ T20I series. 

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 10:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-3IND vs NZIND vs NZ 5th T20Iind vs nz t20i weatherIndia vs New Zealand 5th T20IIndia vs New Zealand 5th T20I weatherThiruvananthapuram weather todaywill rain disrupt ind vs nz 5th t20i

RELATED News

GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

Novak Djokovic Stuns Jannik Sinner in Five-Set Australian Open 2026 Semifinal, To Face Carlos Alcaraz in Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s Controversial Remark Rekindles IND vs PAK Rivalry | Watch Video

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

‘Absolute Cinema’ | Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Social Media Reacts to Australian Open 2026 Five-Set Thriller in Melbourne

LATEST NEWS

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

Sarvam Maya Review: Nivin Pauly’s Quirky Ghost Tale Charms, Thrills, And Warms Hearts In Unexpected OTT Delight

iPhone 17e To Debut Soon In India: 48 MP Camera With OIS, New Vibrant Colours, Check Launch Date And Price

Pawar vs Pawar? Sharad Pawar’s Statement On Sunetra Pawar’s Oath-Taking As Maharashtra Deputy CM: ‘Don’t Know If There’s Haste’

Creative International Styling School (CISS), Mumbai Marked Its Grand Launch with Industry Luminaries and K-Pop Star Aoora

Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

Who Is Hasan Piker? American YouTuber And Political Commentator Faces Seventh Twitch Ban Following THIS Reason; Here’s What We Know

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

Mardaani 3 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji’s Crime Thriller Opens Steady, Struggles To Beat Mardaani 2 Record

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

QUICK LINKS