LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

Shehbaz Sharif’s congratulatory post following Pakistan’s first T20I win against Australia sparked online trolling and mixed reactions on social media.

Shehbaz Sharif Aakash Chopra (Image credits :X)
Shehbaz Sharif Aakash Chopra (Image credits :X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 30, 2026 17:31:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

 The rivalry between India and Pakistan has already pushed onto social media. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, known for commenting on cricket matters, took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan team after their T20I win over Australia In first T20I At The Gaddaffi Stadium Lahore. In his post, Sharif not only congratulated the players but also lauded PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his efforts in strengthening Pakistan cricket, calling the victory a “proud moment for the nation.”It left Pakistan with their first victory in a T20 against Australia for seven years and after seven straight defeats. 

You Might Be Interested In



However, Sharif’s celebratory message sparked a wave of reactions online, with many questioning the significance of the win. Former India opener Aakash Chopra cleverly mocked the Pakistani PM, reminding him that the victory came against a weakened Australian side and wasn’t a reflection of Pakistan’s dominance on the global stage. Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja also joined the conversation, stirring a fresh cross-border debate by taking a pointed swipe at Sharif’s post, further fueling the digital rivalry between the two nations.To provide context, Pakistan won the series-opening T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium by 22 runs. The match saw the Travis Head-led Australian side fall short during the chase, giving Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the T20I series. It is worth noting that Cricket Australia had fielded a secondary squad, with many of their top players unavailable, as the team gears up for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Despite the weakened opposition, Sharif’s praise reflects Pakistan’s excitement over the win and the growing expectations ahead of the World Cup. Social media users, however, were quick to point out the context, highlighting that such a win, while encouraging, does not necessarily indicate supremacy in the upcoming global tournament.

Pakistan defeated Australia by 22 runs in the first T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, thanks to an impressive spin performance. Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed took two wickets each, while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan claimed one apiece, helping Pakistan restrict Australia to 146/8 in chase of 169.After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 168/8 in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan fell on the very first ball, but Saim Ayub (40 off 22) and Salman Agha (39 off 27) built a 74-run partnership, giving Pakistan a strong platform. Babar Azam added 24 off 20, but wickets fell at crucial moments, preventing the hosts from posting a bigger total .For Australia, Adam Zampa starred with 4/24, keeping his side in the contest, though it wasn’t enough to prevent a Pakistan victory.

Also Read :  ‘Absolute Cinema’ | Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Social Media Reacts to Australian Open 2026 Five-Set Thriller in Melbourne

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 5:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: aakash chopraajay jadejapakvausPCBShahbaz Sharif

RELATED News

Australian Open 2026 Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev in Epic Five-Setter at Melbourne Park

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

Is Babar Azam No Longer Pakistan’s Star Batter? Captain Salman Ali Agha Clears Air On Team Role Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Drama

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming Australian Open 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Djokovic vs Sinner Semifinal, Preview, H2H Record, TV Telecast in India

The Cricket King Is Back! Virat Kohli Makes Dramatic Instagram Comeback After A Mysterious Disappearance

LATEST NEWS

BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’

‘I Just Made A Small Joke’: Orry Is Willing To Forgive Amrita Singh If She Apologises Amid Row With Sara Ali Khan, Claims He Did Not Say Anything Wrong

Delhi Horror: Man Brutally Kills 12-Year-Old Stepson After Picking Him Up From School, Gouges Out His Eyes, Leaves Behind A Chilling Confession Video Saying ‘I Will Kill Your Child’

US Military Destroyer USS Delbert D. Black Takes Position At Eilat Port As Iran Deploys 1,000 Strategic Drones Amid Rising Tensions

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 At ssc.gov.in; How to Download, How To Raise Objections Step By Step Guide here

Mayasabha X Review: Jaaved Jafferi’s Deadly Look Shines In Twisted Hall Of Illusions, Slow Dark Thriller Tests Patience Of Fans

‘Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behan Ko’: Delhi SWAT Commando Kajal Chaudhary’s Brother Recalls Hearing Screams of Her Pregnant Sister in Last Horrifying Call Before Her Husband Killed Her

Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of

Dr. Blossom Kochhar Honoured with ELLE Beauty Legacy Award at The ELLE List 2026

Precious Metals Rally: Gold Near Rs 2 Lakh, Silver To Hit Rs 5 Lakh In Future, Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

QUICK LINKS