Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has already pushed onto social media. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, known for commenting on cricket matters, took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan team after their T20I win over Australia In first T20I At The Gaddaffi Stadium Lahore. In his post, Sharif not only congratulated the players but also lauded PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his efforts in strengthening Pakistan cricket, calling the victory a “proud moment for the nation.”It left Pakistan with their first victory in a T20 against Australia for seven years and after seven straight defeats.







However, Sharif’s celebratory message sparked a wave of reactions online, with many questioning the significance of the win. Former India opener Aakash Chopra cleverly mocked the Pakistani PM, reminding him that the victory came against a weakened Australian side and wasn’t a reflection of Pakistan’s dominance on the global stage. Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja also joined the conversation, stirring a fresh cross-border debate by taking a pointed swipe at Sharif’s post, further fueling the digital rivalry between the two nations.To provide context, Pakistan won the series-opening T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium by 22 runs. The match saw the Travis Head-led Australian side fall short during the chase, giving Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the T20I series. It is worth noting that Cricket Australia had fielded a secondary squad, with many of their top players unavailable, as the team gears up for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

With due respect…it’s a bilateral T20i against Australia’s B team. Many main players have given it a miss. And a 20-run win in a 170 run game can’t possibly qualify as ‘electrifying’ 🫣 https://t.co/allr7esAbr — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 30, 2026

Despite the weakened opposition, Sharif’s praise reflects Pakistan’s excitement over the win and the growing expectations ahead of the World Cup. Social media users, however, were quick to point out the context, highlighting that such a win, while encouraging, does not necessarily indicate supremacy in the upcoming global tournament.

Pakistani-yo ki choti choti Khushiya 😄 First time seeing a PM’s tweet after winning the 1st match of a bilateral series 😂 Carry on Sir 😆 https://t.co/mxgRybw5x3 — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) January 30, 2026

Pakistan defeated Australia by 22 runs in the first T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, thanks to an impressive spin performance. Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed took two wickets each, while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan claimed one apiece, helping Pakistan restrict Australia to 146/8 in chase of 169.After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 168/8 in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan fell on the very first ball, but Saim Ayub (40 off 22) and Salman Agha (39 off 27) built a 74-run partnership, giving Pakistan a strong platform. Babar Azam added 24 off 20, but wickets fell at crucial moments, preventing the hosts from posting a bigger total .For Australia, Adam Zampa starred with 4/24, keeping his side in the contest, though it wasn’t enough to prevent a Pakistan victory.

