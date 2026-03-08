LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: India Create History With T20 World Cup Win, Set 4 Unbreakable Records

IND vs NZ: India Create History With T20 World Cup Win, Set 4 Unbreakable Records

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to win the T20 World Cup 2026. Discover the 4 unbreakable records set by the Men in Blue in Ahmedabad.

India Create History With T20 World Cup Win, Set 4 Unbreakable Records. Photo: BCCI- X
India Create History With T20 World Cup Win, Set 4 Unbreakable Records. Photo: BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 8, 2026 23:45:38 IST

IND vs NZ: India Create History With T20 World Cup Win, Set 4 Unbreakable Records

INB vs NZ: The roar at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad could likely be heard across the subcontinent tonight. In a clinical display of dominance, India dismantled New Zealand by 96 runs to clinch the T20 World Cup 2026 on 8 March, 2026. While the trophy itself is the ultimate prize, the manner of this victory has etched India’s name into the record books with four “unbreakable” milestones that redefine cricketing supremacy.

1. The Only “Triple Crown” Winners

With this victory, India have officially become the most successful team in T20 World Cup history. By adding the 2026 title to their trophies from 2007 and 2024, the Men in Blue now stand alone as three-time champions. They have surpassed the tallies of the West Indies and England, proving their absolute mastery over the shortest format of the game across different eras of cricket.

2. The First to Defend the Title

For nearly two decades, the T20 World Cup was known for its volatility—no defending champion had ever successfully retained the trophy. India have finally broken that “curse.” After Rohit Sharma led the team to glory in Barbados in 2024, Suryakumar Yadav has now completed the back-to-back feat in 2026. This consecutive run highlights a level of consistency and squad depth never before seen in international T20 cricket.

3. A Hat-Trick of ICC Trophies

India’s golden run is not just limited to T20s. This victory marks a staggering third consecutive ICC trophy for the nation. Starting with the T20 World Cup in 2024, followed by the Champions Trophy triumph in early 2025, and now the 2026 T20 World Cup, India have achieved a “Triple Crown” of major global tournaments within just two years. It is a period of dominance that mirrors the legendary Australian era of the early 2000s.

4. Breaking the Home Soil Jinx

Perhaps the most emotional record of the night was India becoming the first host nation to win the T20 World Cup on home soil. From South Africa in 2007 to the West Indies/USA in 2024, the tournament hosts had always faltered under the weight of local expectations. By lifting the trophy in Ahmedabad, India has finally conquered the final frontier, proving they can handle the immense pressure of a billion dreams.

As Sanju Samson’s 89 and the combined 28 wickets of Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy (joint tournament leaders) paved the way for this 96-run victory, India didn’t just win a game—they secured a legacy that may never be eclipsed.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 11:45 PM IST
