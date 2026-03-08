IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

In a high-octane display of power-hitting that left the New Zealand bowlers gasping for air, India posted a monumental total of 255/5 in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Saturday, March 8. Playing in front of a capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the “Men in Blue” delivered a clinical batting performance, setting a target that is now the highest-ever score in a T20 World Cup final.

The Explosive Start

The foundation of this historic total was laid by the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Exploiting the pace-heavy attack of the Black Caps, the pair raced to 92 runs within the Powerplay—a new world record for the tournament. Abhishek Sharma provided the initial spark, smashing an 18-ball half-century, while Samson anchored the aggression from the other end. Even after Abhishek’s departure, the momentum never dipped.

Samson’s Historic Triple-Fifty

Sanju Samson was the architect of the middle overs, continuing his breathtaking form. By reaching his fifty in 33 balls, he became only the second Indian after KL Rahul to score three consecutive half-centuries in a single T20 World Cup edition. Samson’s stay at the crease was eventually ended by Jimmy Neesham for a brilliant 89 off 46 balls, an innings punctuated by towering sixes that kept the Ahmedabad crowd on its feet.

The Finish: Captain’s Cameo and Pandya’s Power

Ishan Kishan bolstered the batting with a 25-ball 54 before India kept on losing wickets in quick succession. It was Shivam Dube, who’s 8-ball 26 powered India to go past the 250-run mark.

New Zealand’s Bowling Struggle

It was a tough outing for the Kiwi bowlers. Lockie Ferguson, who conceded 24 runs in his opening over, struggled to find his rhythm, and even Matt Henry found it difficult to contain the run flow on a true batting surface. Jimmy Neesham was the pick of the bowlers with crucial breakthroughs, but the sheer volume of runs proved overwhelming.

With 256 needed to win the World Cup, New Zealand face a mountain to climb. As the lights shine bright over Ahmedabad, the Indian bowlers will now look to defend this record-breaking total and reclaim the T20 throne.

