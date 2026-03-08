IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

India sets a massive 255/5 target against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final. Check Sanju Samson's 89 and the record-breaking powerplay highlights.

India Create History With Mammoth 255 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad. Photo: BCCI- X
India Create History With Mammoth 255 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad. Photo: BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 8, 2026 21:17:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

In a high-octane display of power-hitting that left the New Zealand bowlers gasping for air, India posted a monumental total of 255/5 in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Saturday, March 8. Playing in front of a capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the “Men in Blue” delivered a clinical batting performance, setting a target that is now the highest-ever score in a T20 World Cup final.

The Explosive Start

The foundation of this historic total was laid by the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Exploiting the pace-heavy attack of the Black Caps, the pair raced to 92 runs within the Powerplay—a new world record for the tournament. Abhishek Sharma provided the initial spark, smashing an 18-ball half-century, while Samson anchored the aggression from the other end. Even after Abhishek’s departure, the momentum never dipped.

Samson’s Historic Triple-Fifty

Sanju Samson was the architect of the middle overs, continuing his breathtaking form. By reaching his fifty in 33 balls, he became only the second Indian after KL Rahul to score three consecutive half-centuries in a single T20 World Cup edition. Samson’s stay at the crease was eventually ended by Jimmy Neesham for a brilliant 89 off 46 balls, an innings punctuated by towering sixes that kept the Ahmedabad crowd on its feet.

You Might Be Interested In

The Finish: Captain’s Cameo and Pandya’s Power

Ishan Kishan bolstered the batting with a 25-ball 54 before India kept on losing wickets in quick succession. It was Shivam Dube, who’s 8-ball 26 powered India to go past the 250-run mark. 

New Zealand’s Bowling Struggle

It was a tough outing for the Kiwi bowlers. Lockie Ferguson, who conceded 24 runs in his opening over, struggled to find his rhythm, and even Matt Henry found it difficult to contain the run flow on a true batting surface. Jimmy Neesham was the pick of the bowlers with crucial breakthroughs, but the sheer volume of runs proved overwhelming.

With 256 needed to win the World Cup, New Zealand face a mountain to climb. As the lights shine bright over Ahmedabad, the Indian bowlers will now look to defend this record-breaking total and reclaim the T20 throne.

Also Read: IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Creates History, Becomes 2nd Indian To Achieve Huge Feat, Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List In Final

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 9:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealandt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson’s Fireworks Break Multiple World Records- Check Deets

Ravi Shastri’s F1-Style Toss Introduction Leaves Suryakumar Yadav In Splits – Watch | IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026

‘Saved All The Runs For The Final’: Fans Praise Abhishek Sharma After Explosive Knock — IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi Highlights: Chun-yi Beats Lakshya To Win All England Open Crown

Can India Qualify For AFC Women’s Asian Cup Quarters After 11-0 Loss To Japan? Explained

LATEST NEWS

Iran-Israel-US Conflict Rages Across Middle East As UAE Reveals Astonishing Numbers Of Ballistic Missiles And Drones Intercepted – Check Details Here

Global Energy Crisis Looming: US-Israel War With Iran Disrupts Oil And LNG Supply From Qatar To Iraq- Here’s What We Know

Who Are Ash Ketchum’s Top 6 Pokemon? A Look At The Powerful Fighters Who Helped Him To Become A World Champion

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Chops Off Mother-In-Law’s Nose With Scissors In Gruesome Family Feud, Runs Away With It; Brutal Details Emerge

Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

How GPS Jamming In The Gulf Is Proving To Be A Weapon Of War As Navigation Systems Go Haywire For Thousands Of Cargo Ships, Explained

MCX Gold And Silver Price Forecast: Precious Metals Eye Volatility Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets, Middle East Tensions- Check Details

Can India Qualify For AFC Women’s Asian Cup Quarters After 11-0 Loss To Japan? Explained

Ricky Martin and Sukhbir Singh Set Narendra Modi Stadium Ablaze Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

NEET UG 2026 Registration Ends Shortly, Check How to Apply Before Deadline

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

QUICK LINKS