IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Big Shock for Team India! Star Explosive Opening Batsman Set to Miss Today’s Match Against Pakistan?

This is a big blow to the Indian team since the vice-captain Shubman Gill has been reported to be injured on the hand just before the much-anticipated face-off between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The Group A match of the high voltage will be played on Sunday, 14th September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shubman Gill’s Injury Incident During Practice

Gill was injured in a normal practice session, as was reported by the Times of India on Saturday, who had not been defeated on 20 runs in the last match that India played against the UAE. The injury produced noticeable discomfort and this made the Indian physiotherapist rush to the pitch and attend to the injured player.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir then took much time to talk to Gill following the incident. His opening partner Abhishek Sharma helped him out by opening a bottle of water as the physio kept a close eye on his condition.

Uncertainty Over Playing XI for India vs Pakistan

Gill went back to the nets, after a short ice-pack session, and had another practice, in spite of the scare. But there are the questions as to whether he will be fit to play against Pakistan in the vital match or not. In case of the elimination of Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson will most probably replace him as an opening batter in India.

The first choice of India in the T20Is is Sanju Samson, the talented wicketkeeper-batter of Kerala state. Samson was an opener and made three T20I centuries last year. He made it to the Indian team in the game against UAE on September 10 but failed to have an opportunity to bat when they were chasing a goal of 58 runs.

Indian Team Management’s Strategy Remains Consistent

With the absence of Gill, the all-rounder of India Shivam Dube played a great role by bowling two overs and getting 3 wickets at a very low price of 4 runs against the UAE. Kuldeep Yadav also performed well with a brilliant display of performance as he took 4 wickets against 7 runs in his 2.1 overs.

It is reported that the Indian team management is not likely to change the same XI when playing such an important game as India vs Pakistan. The next game is not only important in the Asia Cup ranking but also an upward boost before the T20 world cup.

The game will begin at 8: 00 PM IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The question of the fitness of Shubman Gill is now in the limelight as India is set to do battle with their arch-rivals in what will be an exciting battle.

