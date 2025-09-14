IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Telecast On Tv And Online

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Live Streaming: India will play Pakistan in a high-voltage Group A hit of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. As the T20 World Cup is coming soon, this match is an important chance of testing the form and tactics of both teams before the global event.

India considers this match as an opportunity to cement this combination following a thumping victory over UAE in the opening match of the tournament. In the meantime, Pakistani hopes to recover emphatically following their loss to Oman in their first match, and this is a much-anticipated match.

To the Pakistan players, it is a big event to face such star players as Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah. Competing with one of the best teams in the world gives them an opportunity to display their talent and prove themselves on the top level.

India Squad: Strength and Balance

The Indian team has a balanced team experience comprising of explosive batting and the world-best bowling. The team is captained by Suryakumar Yadav and the vice-captain is Shubman Gill. The batting side is marked by power-hitters such as Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson.

The pace attack is led by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh and the spin department is reinforced with the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, who is a variety and a control in the Dubai pitch. Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are in charge of wicketkeeping.

Pakistan Squad: Young Talent and Experience

The team of Pakistan led by Salman Ali Agha is a mixture of youth and veterans. Such important performers as Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Moqeem are meant to trouble the Indian batting.

Shaheen Afridi is the leader of the pace attack of Pakistan and is likely to provide breakthroughs. The spin three of Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Moqeem will play a crucial role in the effort to choke the aggressive middle order of India.

Dubai Pitch and Match Outlook

By the nature of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, batsmen usually have an advantage but when the initial seam movement is used, bowlers can be helped during floodlights. The toss will also play a crucial role in determining the first strategy since both the teams would be looking to score heavily at the beginning.

Their powerful batting lineup and their disciplined bowling makes them the favourites in India. Nevertheless, the hunger of Pakistan to make an upsets, with tactical application of spinners, will guarantee a very competitive battle wherein each run and wicket will count.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match start?

8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss happen?

7:30 PM IST.

Will India vs Pakistan be broadcast live on TV in India?

Yes, live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network channels.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan live streaming in India?

SonyLiv app and website, and FanCode app and website.

India Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad

Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

