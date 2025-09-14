India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember

India Pakistan rivalry in the Asia cup has shown some of the most unforgettable games in the 21st century with thrilling chases and narrow finishes. The most memorable are related to India, the master of Kohli in 2012, and Afridi in 2014, and the latter one had his resuscitating performance that was dramatic.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 14, 2025 10:25:21 IST

It has never just been a battle of wins and losses but a battle of moments that live to be remembered as far as the India Pakistan rivalry is concerned. The matches between these two giants of the Asia Cup have in the past years given rise to some of the most intense finishes and jaw dropping performances. These are five of those games, all of the 21st century, that made the tournament really light up

India’s Final Over Triumph in 2010

Pakistan had given India a target of 268 in the 2010 Asia Cup. The pursuit on India was a nervous one and wickets dropped here and there. But the middle order was not going to surrender: Gautam Gambhir 83 and MS Dhoni 56 took their place, Suresh Raina contributed some vital runs in the end. It was reduced to four runs required off two balls Harbhajan Singh had clouted a six in the second last ball to carry off the win with three wickets to go. With this win, India made it to the final which they won. 

In 2012, Virat Kohli gave a Masterclass and scored 330 runs

Just possibly the most discussed chase in the history of the Asian cup was in the year 2012. Pakistan set a very strong mark of 330. The monstrous response by India was propelled by a 183 of Virat Kohli, and anchored by the experience of Sachin Tendulkar 52 and power hitting of Rohit Sharma 68. India had won by six wickets and 13 balls to spare. This game continues to serve as a model of winning high pressure chases.

Pakistan’s Knife Edge Win in 2014

Asia Cup 2014 was a last over thriller. India had set Pakistan 246 to win. The innings of Pakistan appeared to be shaky when Shahid Afridi entered the field with five wickets lost and with a long way to go. Hafeez gave stability at a stinging 75. However 34 out of 18 by Afridi in the fireworks was enough to bring Pakistan back and they won with only one wicket remaining.

India Scraps Home 2022 with Two balls to spare

These are the same India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. India had 148 ahead of them and the game was tightening each minute. The 33 off 17 balls of Hardik Pandya proved to be crucial at the end. India carried the day by two balls, and had five wickets to spare. Nothing enormous, but a conventional under pressure fightback.

Super Four Nail Biter, One Delivery Left In 2022 by Pakistan

During the same Cup in the Super Four stage in 2022, Pakistan needed to pursue a score of 182 by India. Mohammad Rizwan 71 and Mohammad Nawaz 42 played critical middle overs and Pakistan was over the line with only a ball to spare, having five wickets remaining. It made what appeared to be a fairly straight run into an epic escape. 

A Classic, India vs Pakistan

These five meetings are a reflection of why India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup is so entertaining it is a test of temperament in crunch situations, big performances of star players, and it frequently goes to the wire. They remind us that in competitive cricket, it is never a game of sheer talent, but hard work, passion and time. With Asia Cup 2025 in sight, these classics provide a standard. Fans want it to repeat itself intense, memorable, unpredictable.

Also Read: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats

Tags: ind vs pakind vs pak asia cupInd vs pak asia cup boycottIndia vs Pakistan Asia CupIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

RELATED News

BCCI Elections 2025: Status Quo Likely, But Presidency Race Hints at Change
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets
India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

LATEST NEWS

‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demands withdrawal of Maratha reservation GR, calls for OBC rally
Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?
Sushila Karki to assume charge as Nepal's interim PM at Singha Durbar today
Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
Shalini Pandey teams up with Dhanush, Nithya Menen for 'Idli Kadai'
'The Witcher' Season 4 trailer shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, show to premiere on this date
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember

QUICK LINKS