IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats

Bowlers have frequently influenced the India Pakistan ODI contest, with their expertise and professionalism. Wasim Akram tops the charts with 60 wickets with Saqlain Mushtaq close behind with 57 with his rocket precision, and India with 54 the wicket taker Anil Kumble.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 14, 2025 09:54:41 IST

India Pakistan cricket competition is not merely about the big hits and huge chasing figures, the bowlers have been the real matchwinners on many occasions. There have been a number of bowlers in ODIs between the two who have been head and shoulders above others in terms of wickets, averages and memorable spells. These statistics do not merely indicate quantity, but rather indicate instances of strength, stress, and ability.

Top Wicket Takers in India vs Pakistan clash

On the top of the wicket chart is Wasim Akram, Pakistan who has taken 60 wickets in 48 matches with India. He is the most prolific bowler at this match with respect to wickets. He averages about 25.15 and his economy is quite impressive, his skill in swinging the ball both ways, in using cutters and in changing pace made him a man always to reckon with. Saqlain Mushtaq of Pakistan with 57 wickets in 35 or 36 matches is just behind him with a low average in the low 20s. His variations, more so his off spin shook most of the Indian batting lineups. The third prolific is Anil Kumble of India, who too hits 50 wickets in India vs Pakistan ODIs, which shows his consistency, accuracy and even bowling under pressure. He has 54 wickets in 34 matches. Aaqib Javed of Pakistan and Javagal Srinath of India are two other bowlers who have the impressive tallies. Among those who have recorded large hauls of the wicket with vicious bowling pace, cutters and Srinath with his seam and swing, especially in conducive conditions, have been known to bamboozle the Pakistani top order.

Best Bowling Figures And Averages In India vs Pakistan clash

Whilst aggregate wickets may tell one story the averages and the best performances by the innings tell another. The most prolific bowlers like Wasim, Saqlain, Kumble also possess good rates of economy and match turning spells. The best bowling performance by Wasim in a match with India consists of spells that continuously shifted the favour on the side of Pakistan. Equally, the off spin of Saqlain tended to work in the middle overs when the batsmen were attempting to pick up pace and the accuracy of Kumble made India able to choke off in tight spells.

Legacy And Influence In India vs Pakistan clash

These records of bowling are not just that. They are representative of the times when these bowlers have competed; the high bounce, swing friendly pitch, the alteration of one day rules, fielding limitations, batting creativity, and the psychological nature of India vs Pakistan. When any of these bowlers ran in to bowl, batsmen on either side were aware that they were facing difficult overs. It is a challenge and an inspiration even to the existing players to pursue such records. Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Anil Kumble, the names are standards, their individual performance in high tension matches has added significantly to the folklore of this competition. The standard has been raised and new bowlers will attempt to equal or even exceed these figures, but they have set the bar high.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets

Tags: asia cup 2025ind vs pakind vs pak asia cupInd vs pak asia cup boycott

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
BCCI Elections 2025: Status Quo Likely, But Presidency Race Hints at Change
India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets
India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

LATEST NEWS

‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demands withdrawal of Maratha reservation GR, calls for OBC rally
Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?
Sushila Karki to assume charge as Nepal's interim PM at Singha Durbar today
Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
Shalini Pandey teams up with Dhanush, Nithya Menen for 'Idli Kadai'
'The Witcher' Season 4 trailer shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, show to premiere on this date
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats

QUICK LINKS