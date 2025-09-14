Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets

India vs Pakistan ODIs are regarded as one of the most legendary clashes in the history of cricket which is established on the basis of legendary performances with bat and ball. The run charts are topped by Sachin Tendulkar with 2,526 runs whereas Inzamam ul Haq and Shoaib Malik are also batting greats.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 14, 2025 09:15:52 IST

One of the most glowing matches in cricket is India vs Pakistan in ODIs. In addition to the immediacy of each match, the historical figures create the picture of rivalries, match winners and those moments that have made careers.

Batting Greats of India vs Pakistan 

In terms of accruing runs in India Pakistan ODIs there are a number of names that come to mind. The highest run scorer in this match is Sachin Tendulkar who scored 2,526 in 69 matches with an average of 40.09. Inzamam ul Haq is the second best player to remember, with his solidity as a middle order player (2,403 runs in 67 matches) and a great average and a number of centuries, and whose consistency and temperament gave India so many grounds to rely upon in most of the encounters. Shoaib Malik is also included with a higher number of runs of more than 1,700 and he nearly always delivers when under pressure. 

Bowling Icons of India vs Pakistan 

Then to the bowlers, we have a few spellbinders who have taken over India Pakistan games. Top of the list of wicket takers is Wasim Akram who has taken 60 wickets in 48 matches with an economy of approximately 3.73. His command over swing, cutters, and late movement was such that he was always a threat. In the shadow of him, there is Saqlain Mushtaq with 57 wickets in 36 matches having impressive averages and match turner off spin repertoire. Other bowlers who have left a mark are Aaqib Javed, Anil Kumble, and Javagal Srinath all with a large wicket count and their own strengths including pace, spin, accuracy. The spin of Kumble in particular was a constant vexation to Pakistan batting line, Srinath seam and swing worked equally well with India. 

Reflection And Legacy of India vs Pakistan 

What all these figures imply is that the India Pakistan ODI rivalry has been characterized by both batting mastery as well as bowling mastery. Batsmen such as Tendulkar, Inzamam, Saeed Anwar, Dravid and Malik gave the runs, in many cases, when under pressure. Bowlers such as Akram, Saqlain, Aaqib, Kumble, Srinath made matches with disciplined spells and match making moments. These are not mere numbers but truly an era of the speed of the bowling, of the power to strike, of the varying of the pitch, of the continual mental tension of the competition. They are also milestones to other current players, something to pursue, something to be.

The record books will change as more and more data is published when upcoming matches are played in tournaments such as the Asia Cup. The accomplishments of these legends are already a fact, though they contributed to the creation of one of the richest rivalries in the sport of cricket.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

Tags: ind vs pakind vs pak asia cupInd vs pak asia cup boycottindia vs pakistanIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
BCCI Elections 2025: Status Quo Likely, But Presidency Race Hints at Change
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash
India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

LATEST NEWS

‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demands withdrawal of Maratha reservation GR, calls for OBC rally
Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?
Sushila Karki to assume charge as Nepal's interim PM at Singha Durbar today
Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
Shalini Pandey teams up with Dhanush, Nithya Menen for 'Idli Kadai'
'The Witcher' Season 4 trailer shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, show to premiere on this date
Equity MF inflows decline 25% MoM in Aug'25; NFO activity slows sharply: JM Financial
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets

QUICK LINKS