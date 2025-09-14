India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

India and Pakistan confront each other in the match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai international Cricket stadium on 14th September. India enter as firm favourites having smashed UAE on their opener whereas Pakistan also started off on a blistering victory over Oman.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 14, 2025 08:52:14 IST

India and Pakistan are playing Match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. India are coming in with big strength as they devastated the UAE in their first match. 

India And Pakistan Previous Asia Cup 2025 Matches

During their match, seven wickets were shared between Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube who bowled out UAE to 57. It was this small but very small target that India pursued and lost in only 4.3 overs, with only one wicket. Their opening match was also against Oman and Pakistan was also comfortably winning. They batted 160/7 with the bat with Mohammad Haris playing a key role of 66 in 43 balls and bowled Oman out at 67. Two wickets were taken by Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem and Faheem Ashraf. Within this vein, India are being regarded as the favourites in this match. They have an advantage in their batting depth, their attack in the bowling, and their performance in the recent matches of T20. Pakistan, on their part, will have to give their best to beat the Indian line up. 

Details and conditions of India vs Pakistan match

The game is played in Dubai in the Dubai international cricket stadium. Start time is 8:00 PM IST. The toss may matter, particularly since the early conditions are likely to favour bowlers, there will be a bit of swing to the new ball. Bats who have been set ought to be capable of scoring after they adapt. Winning the change of ends, captains may like to bowl first. 

Probable and Line ups Head to Head of India vs Pakistan 

When these two teams face each other in this format in the past, India has been winning by a wide margin, having won 10 matches compared to Pakistan which has won 3 of them.

Key players And prediction of India vs Pakistan match

Abhishek Sharma is chosen as a likely ideal hitter. He has made 565 runs during his T20I career over 17 innings at an average of approximately 33.24, and a strike rate of approximately 193.50. India may have a scorching start should he get going. Jasprit Bumrah is considered to be a probable match changer within the bowling department. His new balls spells are never safe and providing him early wickets in advance may lead the way. The point is that this match will be won by India, in general.

Also Read: Why Is BCCI Facing Major Backlash? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Sparks Controversy And A Boycott IND vs PAK Along With BCCI Debate!

Tags: asia cup 2025ind vs pakind vs pak asia cupindia vs pakIndia vs Pakistan Asia CupIndia vs Pakistan Match

RELATED News

Ashwin wants this "unexpected hero" to surprise against Pakistan during Asia Cup
Asia Cup: Pathum Nissanka becomes 3rd Sri Lankan batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs
This match should not be played: Former all-rounder Kedar Jadhav on India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash
35th birthday bash at Asia Cup against Pakistan awaits India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav
Even we can't pick him properly: Sri Lanka captain Asalanka in awe of "superstar" Hasaranga

LATEST NEWS

‘I Just Punched Him’: This Is How Florida Woman Fights 5-Foot Alligator To Rescue Puppy
"Red-letter day in history of Manipur": BJP's Pratul Shah Deo on PM Modi's visit to Manipur
Canada: Toronto police arrest 10 at Christie Pits during anti-immigration rally, counter-protest
"I think you are gross…": Bill Maher slams people who "mocked" Charlie Kirk's death
AFFWA in Collaboration with Tech Mahindra Foundation and FaujiMitra Host 'The Ability Dialogues 4.0' at New Delhi
Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match
"Sanctions and tariffs key to bringing Putin to table for peace": Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
Sabyasachi Crowned World Champion of Public Speaking in Philadelphia
UCO Bank official arrested in Rs 16.48 crore fraud case in Tripura
After Poland, Romania reports Russian drone breach its airspace
India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis
India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis
India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis
India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

QUICK LINKS