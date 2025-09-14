India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

India and Pakistan are playing Match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. India are coming in with big strength as they devastated the UAE in their first match.

India And Pakistan Previous Asia Cup 2025 Matches

During their match, seven wickets were shared between Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube who bowled out UAE to 57. It was this small but very small target that India pursued and lost in only 4.3 overs, with only one wicket. Their opening match was also against Oman and Pakistan was also comfortably winning. They batted 160/7 with the bat with Mohammad Haris playing a key role of 66 in 43 balls and bowled Oman out at 67. Two wickets were taken by Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem and Faheem Ashraf. Within this vein, India are being regarded as the favourites in this match. They have an advantage in their batting depth, their attack in the bowling, and their performance in the recent matches of T20. Pakistan, on their part, will have to give their best to beat the Indian line up.

Details and conditions of India vs Pakistan match

The game is played in Dubai in the Dubai international cricket stadium. Start time is 8:00 PM IST. The toss may matter, particularly since the early conditions are likely to favour bowlers, there will be a bit of swing to the new ball. Bats who have been set ought to be capable of scoring after they adapt. Winning the change of ends, captains may like to bowl first.

Probable and Line ups Head to Head of India vs Pakistan

When these two teams face each other in this format in the past, India has been winning by a wide margin, having won 10 matches compared to Pakistan which has won 3 of them.

Key players And prediction of India vs Pakistan match

Abhishek Sharma is chosen as a likely ideal hitter. He has made 565 runs during his T20I career over 17 innings at an average of approximately 33.24, and a strike rate of approximately 193.50. India may have a scorching start should he get going. Jasprit Bumrah is considered to be a probable match changer within the bowling department. His new balls spells are never safe and providing him early wickets in advance may lead the way. The point is that this match will be won by India, in general.

