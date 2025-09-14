Why Is BCCI Facing Major Backlash? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Sparks Controversy and A Boycott IND vs PAK Along With BCCI Debate!

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Why Is BCCI Facing Major Backlash for Today’s IND vs PAK Match?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is catching heat for going ahead with the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14. Why all the drama? Because this game is happening less than five months after the Pulwama terror attack, where 26 innocent Indians lost their lives in a brutal strike.

Many feel it’s way too soon, like showing up to a funeral with party hats, when the nation is still grieving. Social media is buzzing with calls to boycott, accusing BCCI of putting money before respect for the victims and the armed forces.

So here is a bigger question for all of us: Should cricket take the front seat, or is this one moment where the scoreboard should stay frozen?

This isn’t just another match, it’s a test of heart and national pride. What’s your take?

The Reasons Behind The Growing Criticism Against BCCI And India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025:

National Sentiment versus Cricket.

In April 2025, the country was devastated after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Some consider it a lack of respect to the lives lost to play Pakistan so soon.

Is this match merely a game, or a case of false values?

India has long been suspending bilateral cricket relations with Pakistan.

However, they have a multilateral tournament that BCCI is also taking part in.

This makes people wonder: Why not play them one-on-one, when we are going to play at all?

Government Position: Ambivalent?

Bilateral matches between India and Pakistan are prohibited by the Indian government,

But it is free to take part in ICC/Asia Cup events.

Has this policy been confusing or contradictory to national interests after Operation Sindoor?

Business Before Patriotism?

Tremendous TRPs and advertisement revenues accompany India vs Pakistan matches.

Critics say that BCCI places business above national feeling.

Is there ever anything to profit in playing in the shadows of tragedy?

Effects on Military and Civilian Morale.

It is thought that this match would demotivate the armed forces.

Pain has been expressed by the veterans and the families of the victims.

When the very men who defend the country are in pain- shall we be cheering?

BCCI’s “Silent Response” Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match Asia Cup 2025: Too Little, Too Late?

With the heat rising ahead of today’s India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, the BCCI seems to be playing a quiet innings of its own. According to a few media reports, top BCCI officials are expected to skip the match in Dubai, which many are calling an “invisible boycott.”

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar have clarified that BCCI is simply following the government’s policy on multilateral participation, nothing more, nothing less.

But let’s be honest: is silence really a response?

I know this is a little late, but the BCCI should have taken a stand earlier, in tune with the sentiment of the nation, not the size of the TV audience. Business could’ve waited.

Because when emotions run this high, cricket becomes more than just a game.

It becomes a question of conscience.

