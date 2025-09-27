LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Seek To Rewrite History Against Pakistan In Finals

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Seek To Rewrite History Against Pakistan In Finals

The final of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan is set to be a history and high stakes clash between the two teams, with India having a mixed history of successes and failures in tournament finals against Pakistan. India entered with the form and balance of the majority of wins in the group and Super Four stages over Pakistan. Pakistan, though, will seek to use their reputation as a big match team to continue their supremacy in the finals.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final. (Image Credit: ANI)
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published: September 27, 2025 16:13:26 IST
Published: September 27, 2025 16:17:26 IST

Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan is already turning out to be a historic confrontation, not only in the context of its importance within the context of this tournament but also in the context of its interplay with the history of India vs Pakistan confrontations regarding major finals. India have also not been devoid of their fair share of headline contests, but in the finals, Pakistan has had a reputation of being the more dominant. It is now a question of whether the questioners of the issue are able to turn the tables on Pakistan when it matters most, the Men in Blue.

India vs Pakistan, A Brief History Of Finals 

India and Pakistan have only been facing each other in finals a few times in the record of big tournaments. The most memorable one is the case of India beating Pakistan in the final of the T20 world cup in 2007, where India established itself as the superpower in that new format. Conversely, Pakistan beat India in the 2017 final of the Champions Trophy, which continues to shake the folklore of cricket. so the confrontation of heads in finals has been evened out in a way, both countries have had their day in the sun. Pakistan in these high pressure environment appear to possess the psychological advantage, India on the contrary have occasionally been found wanting whenever they face their neighbour in a knock out final. It is against this backdrop that all India Pakistan final clashes do not merely include silverware but they involve a certain historical weight.

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final 

India have already established their dominance over Pakistan in this edition, having both won their group stage and Super Four matches in a resounding fashion, into Asia Cup 2025. India pursued 171 in the Super Four in only 18.5 overs thanks to a dazzling opening stand between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. The victory was the most successful T20 pursuit by India against Pakistan during the Asia cup era. Meanwhile, the way to the final has not been as smooth to Pakistan. They were forced to struggle to defeat Bangladesh by a slim margin and previously scraped their way through Sri Lanka to retain their last hopes.

Team India’s Form In Asia Cup 2025

India is on a good track. Their violent swing in the front, spin bowling depth and balance provide them with an arsenal to take on Pakistan on the biggest stage. Final pressure is not the same as that of a group match and success in this case will not only depend on form but also temperament, execution and nerves. Pakistan on their part are fully aware of what they need to do, they need to disrupt India early, reclaim momentum with spin or speed, and take advantage of any signs of indecisiveness. India would not only win another Asia Cup title but symbolically they would rob the final match aura that has so frequently floated in the favour of Pakistan. Pakistan winning will help to cement the same old message, they are the squad who can step up and shine when the pressure is greatest. Anyhow, the final of the Asia Cup 2025 between these two shall be more than a match it will be a confrontation of legacies.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Tops Asia Cup 2025 Runs Chart! Leaves Behind Virat Kohli

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Seek To Rewrite History Against Pakistan In Finals

QUICK LINKS