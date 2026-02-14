LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK Head-to-Head in T20Is: Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers, Best Batting & Bowling Records

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in Colombo on Sunday, February 15, in Match No. 27 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Last updated: February 14, 2026 12:55:01 IST

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in Colombo on Sunday, February 15, in Match No. 27 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Both sides have won their opening two Group A fixtures and sit atop the standings with four points each, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter. Defending champions India will aim to stretch their T20 World Cup winning streak to 11 matches and seal qualification for the Super 8s. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be eager to register only their second victory over India in T20 World Cup history.

Historically, India have dominated this rivalry at T20 World Cups, winning seven of the eight meetings between the two teams. Pakistan’s lone triumph came in 2021, while India have continued to hold the upper hand in recent contests, including their thrilling win in 2024.

Among individual performers, Virat Kohli stands out as the leading run-scorer in India-Pakistan T20 World Cup matches, amassing 312 runs in six games, including an unbeaten 82 in Melbourne in 2022. On the bowling front, players like Haris Rauf, Irfan Pathan and Hardik Pandya share the record for most wickets in these encounters, with six apiece. MS Dhoni also holds the record for most wins as captain in India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clashes.

Overall in T20Is, India have won 13 of the 16 matches played against Pakistan since their first meeting in 2007. Pakistan’s most recent T20I victory over India came in Dubai on September 4, 2022.

Ahead of the high-voltage encounter, here’s a breakdown of the standout performers and key records from the eight T20 World Cup matches contested so far between India and Pakistan.

Most wins: India (7 wins in 8 matches)

Highest total: 160/6 in 20 overs by India in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.

Lowest total: 113/7 in 20 overs by Pakistan in New York on June 9, 2024.

Biggest win (by runs): India beat Pakistan by 6 runs in New York on June 9, 2024.

Biggest win (by wickets): Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai on October 24, 2022.

Most runs: Virat Kohli of India (312 runs in six matches).

Highest score: 82 not out from 53 balls by Virat Kohli of India in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.

Highest partnership: 152 runs for the first wicket between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan in Dubai on October 24, 2022

Most matches: 7 matches by Rohit Sharma of India.

Most matches as captain: 5 by MS Dhoni of India.

Most wins as captain: 5 wins for MS Dhoni of India.

Highest average: Virat Kohli of India (156.00)

Highest strike rate (minimum 25 balls): Imran Nazir of Pakistan (177.77)

Most 50s: 4 half-centuries in six matches by Virat Kohli of India.

Most ducks: 2 zeros in three matches by Gautam Gambhir of India.

Most sixes: 9 maximums in six matches by Virat Kohli of India.

Most sixes (in an innings): 4 sixes each by Virat Kohli of India (in 2022), Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan (in 2007) and Iftikhar Ahmed of Pakistan (in 2022).

Most wickets: 6 wickets each for Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Irfan Pathan and Hardik Pandya (both from India).

Best bowling figures: 4/18 in four overs by Mohammad Asif of Pakistan in Durban on September 14, 2007.

Most dismissals (as wicketkeeper): 7 (6 catches and 1 stumping) in five matches by MS Dhoni of India.

Most catches: 5 catches in three matches by Suresh Raina of India.

Head to Head in ODIs

India and Pakistan have faced each other in 135 ODIs. Pakistan have won 73 of those matches, while India have secured 57 victories, with five games ending in no result.

Head to Head in Tests

India and Pakistan have faced each other in 59 Tests. Pakistan have won 12 of those matches, while India have secured 9 victories, with 38 games ending in draw.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 12:52 PM IST
