Home > Sports > IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Players To Watch Out For In India vs Pakistan Clash

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Players To Watch Out For In India vs Pakistan Clash

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: A look at the key players who could decide the India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo, featuring match winners, in-form stars, and game changers to watch.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Players To Watch Out For In India vs Pakistan Clash | IMAGE SOURCE - AFP
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Players To Watch Out For In India vs Pakistan Clash | IMAGE SOURCE - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 14, 2026 17:30:52 IST

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Players To Watch Out For In India vs Pakistan Clash

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: The Indian cricket team is all set to clash against the Pakistan cricket team in the highly anticipated game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. 

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, kick-started their tournament on a blockbuster note with two strong wins, but the real test of the team will now start. Playing in Sri Lanka’s conditions will be no less than a challenge for the Indian side. From slower pitches to heavy humidity, adjusting quickly to the conditions will be tough for them. The weather forecast of Colombo also predicts rain, and the challenge only gets bigger with this. 

While the bowlers will have to quickly figure out how to take advantage of the pitch, the batters will need to be more patient. 

On the other hand, Pakistan has already found its rhythm in Sri Lanka, after having won both of its Group A games in the island country. The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan cricket team has had more time to adjust to the conditions as all their matches are being played in Sri Lanka, under the hybrid model agreed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Pakistan Cricket Board, and International Cricket Council until next year. This gives them a clear advantage over India in terms of familiarity with the weather, pitches, and overall environment.

Meanwhile, with such conditions, the spotlight naturally shifts to the players who can turn the game in a few overs. From explosive batters to all-rounders and bowlers, capable of turning the tables, both teams have match-winners ready to step up and change the fate of the game.

Here’s a look at the key battles of players to watch out for in the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan Rivalry Renewed: Key Players To Watch In T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Babar Azam vs Kuldeep Yadav:

Kuldeep Yadav has never faced the Pakistani superstar batter, Babar Azam, in the shortest format of the game; however, in ODIs, the Chinaman has sent Babar Azam packing twice in three games. Babar Azam managed to score only 28 runs in 52 balls in those games.

Even in the Asia Cup T20s, when Babar didn’t participate in the line-up, Kuldeep Yadav’s record against Pakistan has been amazing. He picked up 8 wickets in 3 games, including a four-wicket haul in the final clash. However, the Indian side will have to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI in order to have a Kuldeep vs Babar clash happen.

Hardik Pandya vs Usman Tariq:

Usman Tariq has grabbed all the limelight in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, however, for his controversial bowling action. Only the phenomenal Hardik Pandya has the ability to break the mystery around Usman Tariq’s stop-and-sling bowling action. If Salman Ali Agha decides to use Usman Tariq in the middle overs between 7 and 16, there are high chances that there will be a duel between the two.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shahibzada Farhan:

The last time Jasprit Bumrah and Shahibzada Farhan met each other, the Pakistani cricketer won and slammed the sensational Indian bowler for two sixes in a single T20I game. It was a rare feat, and he became the talk of the town for doing so. Farhan’s knock was so hyped that he even did an advertorial documentary about the two sixes that he smashed against the Indian bowling maestro in Dubai.

Ishan Kishan vs Shaheen Afridi:

Ishan Kishan, who is currently in a red-hot form, can actually launch into Shaheen Shah Afridi and slam him left, right, and centre with his range of strokes. Pakistan will need the bowler to produce his best work and find a wicket to give a strong start to them in the innings.

Shivam Dube vs Abrar Ahmed:

Shivam Dube’s record against the spinner, especially wrist spinners, has been outstanding. Shivam has an amazing strike rate of over 193 in the shortest format of the game in 2025, while facing slow bowlers. Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan could face a tough challenge bowling to him.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Opens Up On Staying Calm During India vs Pakistan Matches, Shares Advice For Team

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 5:30 PM IST
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Players To Watch Out For In India vs Pakistan Clash

