Home > Sports > IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Opens Up On Staying Calm During India vs Pakistan Matches, Shares Advice For Team

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Opens Up On Staying Calm During India vs Pakistan Matches, Shares Advice For Team

Former Pakistan skipper and their star batter Babar Azam recently opened up on his experiences that he gained from playing against India. Check out what he said and his prospects in the India vs Pakistan match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo.

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: February 14, 2026 17:11:43 IST

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Opens Up On Staying Calm During India vs Pakistan Matches, Shares Advice For Team

As India is set to lock horns against Pakistan at a group stage match of the T20I World Cup 2026 in Colombo, fans have their eyes on Babar Azam. Though he lost his captaincy, his fandom remains the same. As the intensity rises for the high voltage game, Babar has opened up on his recent experiences in the high-pressure games of India vs Pakistan, where the world turns its eyes on you.

“More Easy More Better”: Babar Advices to Youngsters

Babar opened up about the need for calmness and composure in the India and Pakistan clash, as many more things than cricket are involved in this cricket rivalry. He then opened up on the learnings that he took from being part of the Indo-Pak cricket matches. 

The former Pakistan skipper highlighted the necessity of calmness under pressure and passing on this recipe to youngsters as well for better results. The 31 year old also mentioned the need of straight forwardness and avoidance of outside voices to bring the best. 

Has Babar Faded From Focus Now?

Though Babar has not been able to put on any spark in the recent stints, the fact of his being the highest scorer in T20I cricket (all time) can not be taken as a mere joke. The right-handed batter has shown some calibre in his last appearance against the USA by putting 46 runs to his name on the board. 

If he gets going, Babar can score with his orthodox shots in the middle overs, providing a big edge to his side in a highly crucial clash. Out of the five T20I matches that he played against India, Babar added 105 runs to his name with the highest score of 68*. While his efficiency can not be denied, his lack of pace up the innings has become a big problem for his career in recent times.  

India vs Pakistan, T20I World Cup 2026: What’s at Stake?

After a lot of pre-match drama between India and Pakistan, the match is all set to proceed on February 15. Adding to the woes, the highly rainy weather of Colombo has become a big trouble for the match to commence with full flow. 

Neither India nor Pakistan want anything less than a victory. It is not just cricket, but pride, which is at stake. Abhishek Sharma’s presence in India’s playing XI is still uncertain, which could be a big blow for the Indian side. 

Also Read: IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Wants Handshake Spirit Revived In India vs Pakistan Match

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 5:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS