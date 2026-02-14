LIVE TV
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Wants Handshake Spirit Revived In India vs Pakistan Match

Salman Ali Agha calls for a handshake between India and Pakistan players, while tensions rise after remarks involving Suryakumar Yadav and Usman Tariq.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 14, 2026 14:57:37 IST

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, are all set to take on each other in the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026 clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, the Pakistan cricket captain, Salman Ali Agha, made a bold appeal as he urged the Indian team to end the handshake snub. 

Salman Ali Agha Made A Bold Request Ahead Of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Salman Ali Agha made it clear that he wants the IND vs PAK to be played in good spirit and without any unnecessary tension.

For the unversed, the Men in Blue didn’t shake hands with the Pakistani players during the Asia Cup to protest the Pahalgam attack. The handshake snub caused a big controversy. The Pakistan Cricket Board said India was bringing politics into sports and going against the spirit of fair play.

When asked about the handshake snub, Salman Ali Agha expressed that he expects Team India to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship in Colombo. He said: “We want the game to be played in good spirits. The game should be played like it has been played since it started. Toss cannot decide the game. If you play good cricket, you’ll win. Cricket will matter; the toss won’t.”

Salman Ali Agha Wants Abhishek Sharma To Play 

Salman Ali Agha also said that he wants the Indian side to play Abhishek Sharma, who missed India’s last game against Namibia due to stomach flu. It remains doubtful whether Abhishek Sharma will play in the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday. Salman expressed that he wants to play against the best and hoped that Abhishek gets fit to play on Sunday. He said:

“I hope Abhishek Sharma plays tomorrow. I hope he’s recovering well. We want to play against the best.”

Salman Also Talked About The Mystery Spinner, Usman Tariq

Salman further talked about the mystery spinner Usman Tariq, who has been all over the internet for his controversial bowling action. Clearing all the speculations regarding the mystery baller, Salman said that the ICC has already cleared him and claimed that too much hype is being created from the Indian side. He said:

“I don’t know why there is so much chatter around Usman Tariq. He has been cleared by ICC. India has hyped him, but he is not affected by all that.”

What will happen if the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is washed out? 

Well, there are chances that rain may spoil the game for fans. If the match is washed out, India and Pakistan will share the points. While the Men in Blue will stay at the top of the table with 5 points because of the superior run rate, on the other hand, Pakistan will be second with the same points as the Indian side. 

The washout will also book seats for India and Pakistan in the Super 8s, as no other team in the group will be able to reach 5 points. In that case, the final game for India and Pakistan will become a dead rubber in terms of qualifications. 

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 2:42 PM IST
Tags: Asia Cup handshake rowcricket sportsmanship handshakeind vs pakind vs pak handshake controversyIndia Pakistan cricket rivalryIndia Pakistan match newsindia vs pakistanSalman Ali Agha handshaket20 world cup 2026T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs PAK

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Wants Handshake Spirit Revived In India vs Pakistan Match

QUICK LINKS