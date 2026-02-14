LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan T20I Rivalry: How the Iconic 2007 Durban Bowl-Out Ignited Cricket’s Greatest Showdown

The India-Pakistan T20I rivalry began in Durban 2007 with a dramatic bowl-out, marking MS Dhoni’s captaincy debut, as India triumphed 3-0 in a thrilling, historic encounter Watch the epic moments again.

India vs Pakistan Bowl Out (Image Credits : ICC/ X)
India vs Pakistan Bowl Out (Image Credits : ICC/ X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 14, 2026 14:03:49 IST

The storied T20I rivalry between India and Pakistan began  19 years ago, , in Durban — and it could not have asked for a more dramatic introduction. That unforgettable night not only launched one of cricket’s fiercest T20 rivalries but also witnessed the captaincy debut of MS Dhoni in a global tournament.

Batting first, India posted 141 for 9 in their 20 overs. Robin Uthappa led the scoring with a composed half-century, while Dhoni chipped in with 33 valuable runs. Irfan Pathan added a handy 20 to push India to a competitive total. Pakistan’s bowling was spearheaded by Mohammad Asif, who delivered a brilliant spell, claiming 4 for 18 and keeping the Indian batters under constant pressure.

In reply, Pakistan found themselves in a similar struggle. Despite a fighting half-century from captain Misbah-ul-Haq, they failed to cross the finish line as India’s bowlers held their nerve. With the scores tied at the end of 20 overs and the Super Over yet to be introduced in T20 cricket, the match was decided by a bowl-out — a rare and dramatic method to settle the contest. 

Five players from each side attempted to hit the stumps. India were flawless. Virender Sehwag, Uthappa and Harbhajan Singh all struck the target cleanly. In contrast, Pakistan’s Umar Gul, Shahid Afridi and Yasir Arafat missed their attempts.

India sealed the bowl-out 3-0, etching the match into cricketing folklore. It was a thrilling beginning to a rivalry that continues to captivate fans around the world.

Also Read : IND vs PAK Head-to-Head in T20Is: Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers, Best Batting & Bowling Records

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 2:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: ind vs pakindiapakistanRivalryt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

Tags: ind vs pakindiapakistanRivalryt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS