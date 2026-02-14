India vs Pakistan T20I Rivalry: How the Iconic 2007 Durban Bowl-Out Ignited Cricket’s Greatest Showdown

The storied T20I rivalry between India and Pakistan began 19 years ago, , in Durban — and it could not have asked for a more dramatic introduction. That unforgettable night not only launched one of cricket’s fiercest T20 rivalries but also witnessed the captaincy debut of MS Dhoni in a global tournament.

Batting first, India posted 141 for 9 in their 20 overs. Robin Uthappa led the scoring with a composed half-century, while Dhoni chipped in with 33 valuable runs. Irfan Pathan added a handy 20 to push India to a competitive total. Pakistan’s bowling was spearheaded by Mohammad Asif, who delivered a brilliant spell, claiming 4 for 18 and keeping the Indian batters under constant pressure.

In reply, Pakistan found themselves in a similar struggle. Despite a fighting half-century from captain Misbah-ul-Haq, they failed to cross the finish line as India’s bowlers held their nerve. With the scores tied at the end of 20 overs and the Super Over yet to be introduced in T20 cricket, the match was decided by a bowl-out — a rare and dramatic method to settle the contest.

#OnThisDay in 2007: 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇰 and we bagged our first T20 World Cup win! 🥳 Who could forget that wild bowl-out? Legendary! 🤩#PlayBold #INDvPAK

pic.twitter.com/uqoSBoIwsi — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2024

Five players from each side attempted to hit the stumps. India were flawless. Virender Sehwag, Uthappa and Harbhajan Singh all struck the target cleanly. In contrast, Pakistan’s Umar Gul, Shahid Afridi and Yasir Arafat missed their attempts.

India beating Pakistan in the exciting bowl-out clash at the 2007 #T20WorldCup is the winner of the @postpeapp Greatest Moment match-up 8️⃣ in the round of 16 🌟 pic.twitter.com/faNAmHSml8 — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2021

India sealed the bowl-out 3-0, etching the match into cricketing folklore. It was a thrilling beginning to a rivalry that continues to captivate fans around the world.

