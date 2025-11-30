IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India vs South Africa Live Streaming: As part of this article, the Match Preview for 1st ODI India vs South Africa, Nov 30 2025 at JSCA International Stadium Complex – Ranchi is being published here. After suffering a whitewash (0-2) to South Africa in the Tests, India takes on South Africa in the ODI series to settle the score. India has returned to International Cricket with two of their Biggest Players, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli. Both were feeling the Pressure in their last Match, with captain KL Rahul leading the charge as Shubman Gill was unable to play due to a neck injury. Rohit Sharma aims to make a Name for himself at his Opener’s birthplace, Honor; Kohli currently holds a 194 ODI Average at this Venue and has scored two Centuries here. The Match commences at 1:30 P.M. IST (Toss at 1:00 P.M.). The Weather looks very good for ODIs, and Dew will favour the Chasing teams on a Pacers-friendly pitch. Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan/Rahul(c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna. South Africa (Temba Bavuma – Captain): Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram, Dewaal Brevis, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (Kagiso Rabada rested).

IND vs SA Live Streaming: When is the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa being played?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa starts today, Sunday, 30 November (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Where will the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa take place?

The 1st ODI match will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: What time does the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa begin?

The 1st ODI will commence at 1:30 PM IST if the weather conditions permit. The coin toss will occur at 1:00 PM.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Which TV channels in India will provide a free Live Streaming or telecast of the 1st ODI Match between India and South Africa?

The match will be telecast live on television via Star Sports and DD Sports, where the match will be shown without any cost.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Where can I follow the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa live?

You can follow this match through live streaming using the Jio Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Which channels are going to offer the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa on Indian television?

Star Sports (HD/SD) and DD Sports will provide a multilingual feed for TV broadcast, and Jio Hotstar will also broadcast on multiple platforms.

India vs South Africa ODI: Predicted Playing XI

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

South Africa XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Prenalen Subrayen