Home > Sports > IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Vizag Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Vizag Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

In a significant third ODI, India and South Africa clash together, the series is now even and both teams are trying to gain a win in a decisive manner. The match is also available for live viewing by fans on main sports channels or via online streaming, thereby ensuring its accessibility across platforms.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming (Image Credit: ANI)
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 6, 2025 11:37:28 IST

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Vizag Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

The ultimate third ODI between India and South Africa is already set for the 6th of December, 2025, at the ACA‑VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. This will be the last match to decide which team takes home the trophy since the series is currently tied at 1–1 prior to this tie breaker.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When to Watch India vs South Africa Vizag Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online 

The match is going to be live at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Vizag Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online 

The Star Sports network (HD/SD) will be the official live broadcaster for fans in India. In case you want to stream online, the game will also be available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar (or equivalent streaming apps as per broadcaster). Tickets have already been issued to those who are going to be there in person the reported range of ticket pricing is between ₹750 to ₹18,000 according to the seating category.

For Live Updates: India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI In Vizag: Can Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Help India To Win The Series Today?

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Thus, considering the high stakes a series decider the match is bound to be an affair of very high intensity. India will try to exploit the home advantage and close the series while South Africa will be trying to take the win and, in the process, spoil the home advantage. It will be a mesmerizing scenario where each team’s handling of pressure, selection, and execution of playing will be closely watched under the lights in Visakhapatnam.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 11:37 AM IST
QUICK LINKS