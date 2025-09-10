IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Ajay Jadeja Blasts Gautam Gambhir Over Jasprit Bumrah Selection, ‘Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye?’

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: India starts their journey in Asia Cup 2025 today as they take on UAE at the Dubai international stadium. The Men in Blue are likely to have their best team out there and Jasprit Bumrah returns to the playing field after a long time. His addition of this issue is a revival of the debate on managing workloads that is still being talked about widely since the England Test series.

Ajay Jadeja Questions Bumrah’s Selection Against UAE

The former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja was not afraid of criticizing the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI against UAE. He criticizes it because India is confronting a comparatively weaker opponent and in his judgment, Bumrah does not need to be included.

“What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye?” Jadeja said on Sony Sports Network.

Workload Management Controversy in the Spotlight

Management of workloads in Jasprit Bumrah became a burning issue when the cricketer missed the major Tests in England because of stress fracture in his back. His skip of Lord, and The Oval, cast grave doubts upon the manner in which India treats its star pacer, particularly as the T20 World Cup is within five months.

The head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and the captain, Suryakumar Yadav of India have now been in a dilemma whether to balance Bumrah or to win with a huge margin. Ajay Jadeja obviously adopts the position that this is irrational.

“Either don’t protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic,” Jadeja added.

Irfan Pathan Supports Strong Selection Policy

In support of Jadeja, Irfan Pathan was also a voice on the controversy. According to him, workload management has no role to play when the player is involved in the squad. He said that Bumrah ought to be expected to play all the matches and play, rather than being picked here and there.

“You need to protect Bumrah, I understand. But what my opinion is, and I have said this during the England tour as well, is that if you have come to play a series, then you have to play it completely,” Pathan remarked.

The argument reverberates the philosophy of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar who held the view that picking and choosing matches was against the spirit of international cricket.

India’s Strategy Ahead of the T20 World Cup

India has a number of ODIs, Tests, and T20Is scheduled in the season, so how Bumrah will be managed is an issue of concern. Pathan indicated that other bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel will be potential options as there is a necessity to identify a balanced squad.

“You will obviously think depending on the opposition, but when you pick up the momentum, you cannot let it slip,” he said. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are the all-rounders and this begs the question of why Kuldeep Yadav has to be pushed in the team.

The management of India will now need to make a choice regarding the use of logic or sentiment when they start their campaign with the Asia Cup. As T20 World Cup is near, all the selection decisions will be scrutinized.

