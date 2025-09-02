IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted India Playing XI For Match Against UAE – Who’s In, Who’s Out?

The Asia cup 2025 preparations are going on as the tournament will officially begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 9. The matches will all be hosted in big stadiums in the country.

IND vs UAE: Opening Game for Suryakumar Yadav’s Side

The campaign will start on September 10 when Team India will take on the hosts UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will also be the first big assignment of Suryakumar Yadav in the role of full-time captain of India in the Asia Cup 2025.

The team consists of both up-and-coming talents and established players, which leaves the head coach and the captain with a lot of options when it comes to the playing eleven. The selectors will have until August 21 to 25 to complete the squad.

IND vs UAE: Opening Combination for India

The opening pair is one of the great debates prior to the IND vs UAE match. Aggressive batting and highly promising, Abhishek Sharma seems to be the one that will assume the position of leading the order. The fact that he would attack the first ball may be critical in powerplay overs.

With him, the reappearance of Shubman Gill as the vice-captain practically secures his second opening. Gill has a good technique and is capable of anchoring innings which makes him an automatic choice to be included in the Asia Cup 2025. Though his return could mean that wicketkeeper Sanju Samson does not feature in the starting XI against the UAE, but majority chances that he might open with Abhishek and Shubman can come at no.3.

IND vs UAE: Middle-Order Options

No. 3, Tilak Varma will probably be present in the IND vs UAE match. The young left-hander has always performed well in the shorter formats both in composure and power-hitting skills. His presence gives the balance to stability and acceleration.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will likely occupy the No. 4 slot where he can exercise his 360-degree swing. He should be followed by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who gives more depth to batting and bowling. India will have a number of bowling options and still not lose batting power with Axar Patel in the mix.

IND vs UAE: Bowling Attack for the Tournament

The bowling unit of India appears to be settled ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Jasprit Bumrah is the leader of the pace attack and he will be backed by the young quicks Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. Their skills in bowling at various stages will play a critical role against UAE.

It would also be important that Varun Chakravarthy has a mystery spin, particularly in the UAE conditions, where spin tends to dominate the game. The left-arm spin created by Axar Patel is another twist to the Indian bowling strategy, providing Suryakumar with several choices to turn.

Predicted India Playing XI for IND vs UAE

Here’s a possible India lineup for their Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

