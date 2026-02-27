LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026— Why India Can't Take West Indies Lightly at Eden Gardens

IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026— Why India Can’t Take West Indies Lightly at Eden Gardens

India and West Indies will lock horns with each other in an all important virtual quarter-final on Sunday in Kolkata. The Caribbean side has been ruthless in the T20 World Cup matches in Kolkata and have won all their three encounters including the 2016 final.

IND vs WI. (Photo Credits: BCC/X)
IND vs WI. (Photo Credits: BCC/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 27, 2026 14:28:18 IST

IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026— Why India Can’t Take West Indies Lightly at Eden Gardens

India are all set to lock horns with West Indies in the virtual quarter-final against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026. India’s win against Zimbabwe in their second Super 8 match and South Africa’s victory against West Indies in their respective Super 8 game has given the Men in Blue a genuine chance to go through to the semi-finals. 

Both India and West Indies have two points from two matches in the Super 8 and the winner of this match will march ahead. 

But the Suryakumar Yadav-led will have concern as West Indies haven’t lost any T20 World Cup games at the Eden Gardens. 

T20 World Cup 2016 Final vs England

West Indies had come into the final of the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup on the back of a win against India in the semis. They were up against England in the summit clash. England batted first and scored 155/9 in 20 overs. Dwayne Bravo and Carlos Brathwaite picked up three wickets each. 

Later, it was Marlon Samuels in the chase who did the bulk of scoring and struck an unbeaten 85 off 66. But the highlight of the match came in the final over when Brathwaite smashed 34* off 10 to take the side home. West Indies needed 19 off the last over when the aggressive West Indies batter smashed four maximums on the trot against Ben Stokes to hand the Caribbean team their second T20 World Cup. 

T20 World Cup 2026 vs Scotland

West Indies met Scotland in Kolkata in this edition of the T20 World Cup. Batting first, West Indies scored 182/5 in 20 overs after Shimron Hetmyer struck 64 off 36. Later, West Indies bowled out Scotland for 147 as Romario Shepherd scalped a fifer for just 20 runs in 3 overs. 

T20 World Cup 2026 vs Italy

West Indies also played their T20 World Cup 2026 Group stage match against Italy who made their debut in the tournament. West Indies thumped Italy by 42 runs after bowling them out for 123 while defending 166. Shamar Joseph picked up four wickets for his side. 

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 2:28 PM IST
Tags: ind vs wi India vs West Indies

IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026— Why India Can’t Take West Indies Lightly at Eden Gardens

IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026— Why India Can’t Take West Indies Lightly at Eden Gardens
IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026— Why India Can’t Take West Indies Lightly at Eden Gardens
IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026— Why India Can’t Take West Indies Lightly at Eden Gardens
IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026— Why India Can’t Take West Indies Lightly at Eden Gardens

