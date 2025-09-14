India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash

India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash

India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 09:18:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 14 (ANI): The Indian cricket team will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Both teams are heading into the contest on the back of convincing wins in their respective openers. India dominated hosts UAE by nine wickets in their first match, while Pakistan outclassed Hong Kong China by 93 runs comfortably.

The result makes Sunday’s encounter pivotal in the race to the Super Four. A win here not only brings bragging rights but also strengthens early qualification chances, according to Olympics.com.

Currently the No. 1 men’s T20I cricket team in the world, India are the reigning world and continental champions. They are also the most successful team in the Asia Cup history with eight titles.

Suryakumar Yadav is captaining a 15-member Indian Asia Cup 2025 squad in the UAE, with Shubman Gill serving as his deputy.

The squad also features in-form youngsters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, Indian Premier League stars Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, and a potent bowling unit spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah.

Seventh in the T20I rankings, the Pakistan cricket team has won the Asia Cup twice before and is looking for a third crown under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha.

While Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been left out of the squad, the Pakistani team still boasts plenty of firepower across departments with the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the fray.

The India vs Pakistan rivalry has played out 13 times in the T20I format, with India leading 9-3. One of Pakistan’s three wins came in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai – their last victory over India in T20 cricket, according to Olympics.com.

India beat Pakistan by six runs in New York the last time the two teams met at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bumrah produced a magical spell to turn the match when Pakistan seemed like the clear favourites to pick up a victory.

On the Asia Cup stage, India and Pakistan have met 19 times across both ODI and T20I formats. India have won 10, Pakistan six and three matches were abandoned.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: asia cup 2025Cricketind vs pakindiaindia vs pakistanjasprit bumrahpakistanSalman Ali AghaShaheen Afridisuryakumar yadav

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
BCCI Elections 2025: Status Quo Likely, But Presidency Race Hints at Change
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Player Records, Players With Most Runs And Highest Wickets
India vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Will Pakistan Win Asia Cup 2025 Match No 6 At Dubai International Stadium? Check Analysis

LATEST NEWS

‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demands withdrawal of Maratha reservation GR, calls for OBC rally
Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?
Sushila Karki to assume charge as Nepal's interim PM at Singha Durbar today
Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
Shalini Pandey teams up with Dhanush, Nithya Menen for 'Idli Kadai'
'The Witcher' Season 4 trailer shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, show to premiere on this date
Equity MF inflows decline 25% MoM in Aug'25; NFO activity slows sharply: JM Financial
India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash
India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash
India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash
India seek to extend dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup as they face each other in blockbuster clash

QUICK LINKS