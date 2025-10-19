LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retire After Australia ODI Series? Fans Express Anger Over Early Dismissals

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled in their comeback ODI against Australia at Perth, scoring just 8 and 0. Facing Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, both fell early, leaving fans disappointed who called for the retirement of the duo. India’s top order woes continued with Shubman Gill also dismissed cheaply.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli struggle in ODI comeback vs Australia as fans call for retirement after early dismissals in Perth. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 19, 2025 12:13:43 IST

India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, faced a difficult return to One Day International cricket, registering low scores in the format they have yet to retire from. Rohit managed only eight runs opening the innings, while Kohli failed to score, struggling against Australia’s pace attack in overcast conditions at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The duo found it challenging to handle the Australian pacers, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, as the new ball swung and seamed, resulting in early dismissals that left fans disappointed.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Dismissed Cheaply in First India Vs Australia Game

Rohit Sharma’s innings was short-lived, lasting just 14 deliveries. On the fourth delivery of the fourth over, Josh Hazlewood delivered a perfect ball on the fifth stump line. Rohit attempted a cover drive but edged the ball to slip, where Matt Renshaw took an easy catch. The former captain’s comeback was abruptly cut short with just eight runs on the board.

Virat Kohli also struggled to find his rhythm. Under pressure to create scoring opportunities, he attempted an uppish shot that was caught at point by Cooper Connolly. Kohli faced only eight deliveries, marking a forgettable return to the Indian jersey after a seven-month hiatus.

Fans Express Disappointment, Ask Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Retire

The early departures of Rohit and Kohli triggered strong reactions on social media, with fans expressing disappointment and some even suggesting that the duo consider ending their international careers.

Following their seniors’ dismissals, Shubman Gill also fell cheaply, caught down the leg side off pacer Nathan Ellis for 10 runs, compounding India’s early batting woes.

Australia Opt to Bowl First in First ODI Against India

Earlier in the match, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first in the series opener at Perth.

Indian captain Shubman Gill emphasized the team’s focus and preparation ahead of the series. Highlighting a balanced combination, he said, “We would have bowled first as well. It’s all about getting mentally ready. We are in a good mental place. The practice sessions help. We have a great combination. Nitish Reddy makes his debut, we are going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders.”

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Matt Short, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 12:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS