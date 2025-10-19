LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes

India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes

India’s ODI campaign against Australia got off to a shocking start as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply at Optus Stadium. Social media erupted with memes. Fans and former cricketers alike shared hilarious reactions to India’s dismal start.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail early vs Australia; social media floods with memes and reactions. Photo: X.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail early vs Australia; social media floods with memes and reactions. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 19, 2025 10:25:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes

Rohit Sharma an Virat Kohli gave a dismal start to India’s campaign against Australia, with both dismissed cheaply in the series opener at the Optus Stadium. Rohit Sharma, who was relieved of the ODI captaincy ahead of the series, managed just 8 runs before being sent back to the pavilion while Kohli went out for a duck of eight deliveries.

Rohit Sharma Falls To Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood, exploiting the line outside off stump, induced an edge from Rohit, which flew straight to Matt Renshaw at third slip. Renshaw completed a straightforward catch in the fourth over of India’s innings.

Rohit had returned from a brief break after the Indian Premier League 2025, where he played his last competitive game for the Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the Australia tour, he shed 11 kilograms and trained rigorously under the guidance of Abhishek Nayar to regain peak fitness.

Also Read: India Vs Australia 1st ODI Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Comeback As India Bat First?

Virat Kohli Records First ODI Duck in Australia, Dismissed By Mitchell Starc

Virat Kohli, coming back from retirement in T20Is and Tests, failed to make an impact as well. Facing 8 balls, he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the seventh over without troubling the scorers.

Starc lured Kohli into a drive, producing a thick edge that was safely taken by Cooper Connolly, who dived to his left to complete the catch. This marked Kohli’s first duck in a fifty-over match in Australia.

India Vs Australia First ODI: Toss and Playing XI

Earlier, Australia’s stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field first, putting India into bat under challenging conditions.

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Matt Short, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Social Media Reacts As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fall Early

Also Read: IND:35/3(11) |India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, ODI Match 1: Captain Shubman Gill Departs For 10!

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 10:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aus vs Ind ODIhome-hero-pos-6India vs Australia ODIrohit sharmasports newsvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Virat Kohli Ends In Duck As Mitchell Starc Spoils Comeback, Zero Runs But High Stakes

‘I Have Played The Most’ Virat Kohli Brings Workload Proof, Fitter Than Ever In 15 Year Career

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

Is Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood’s Bunny As Mitchell Starc Takes His Wicket For A Duck? Here’s What The Stats Reveal

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

LATEST NEWS

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to attend APEC CEO Summit in South Korea

Hamas Planning Attack On Gaza Civilians? US Says It Has ‘Credible Reports’ Of…

Golden Knights pour it on Flames, continue point streak

India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

Tennis-Briton Draper says tour must adapt after Rune joins long injury list

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

San Jose grabs win over Austin but fall just short of playoffs

UPDATE 8-NHL Standings

Nexperia says Chinese unit operating as usual as tensions with the Netherlands run high

India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes
India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes
India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes
India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes
QUICK LINKS