India Vs Australia 1st ODI Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Comeback As India Bat First?

Australia vs India: Shubman Gill will make his One-Day International (ODI) captaincy debut on Sunday as India take on Australia in the opening match of their three-game series at Perth’s Optus Stadium. This fixture also marks the return of former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international action after more than eight months away. Both players have retired from T20Is and Test cricket.

The rain has cleared up shortly before the scheduled toss. Players took to the field for their warm-ups, keeping the match on track for an on-time start. Virat Kohli was among the first to step onto the field, touching the ground near the boundary rope as he entered.

Australia vs India ODI Series: New Phase for Indian ODI Cricket

The first ODI is being seen as the beginning of a new era for the Indian team in the 50-over format. While Gill leads the side for the first time, much of the spotlight remains on Kohli and Rohit, who are expected to continue playing ODIs until 2027. Their absence from international cricket in recent months has been a rare sight for fans, who are accustomed to their regular presence in all formats.

Speaking about the senior duo’s return, captain Gill highlighted the value of their experience.

“The success they have had all over the world, they have made runs, won series, won trophies, so their experience will be very helpful,” Gill said.

Australia vs India ODI: Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, rain is expected in Perth on Sunday morning, with a 70% chance of precipitation before the scheduled 11:30 AM (Australian time) start. The forecast suggests the likelihood of rain will increase by another 35% as the match progresses, raising the possibility of multiple interruptions. The toss and the start of the first innings may also be delayed if the rain persists.

The Optus Stadium pitch has historically produced low-scoring ODIs. Australia were bowled out for 152 and 140 in their last two ODI appearances at the venue. Weather conditions could further tilt the balance in favour of bowlers, making early wickets and disciplined bowling crucial.

Australia’s Travis Head spoke about the importance of setting the tone early in the series.

“The key for us is to make sure we start well on Sunday; we don’t want to be playing our best in the last game like we did last series. [It’ll] be tough against a quality outfit but exciting for a few guys to get their first crack at it,” Head said.

