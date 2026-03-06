LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Australia One-Off Pink-Ball Test Live Streaming Free: When, Where And How to Watch India vs Australia One-Off Pink Ball Test Clash Live on TV And Online

India vs Australia One-Off Pink-Ball Test Live Streaming Free: When, Where And How to Watch India vs Australia One-Off Pink Ball Test Clash Live on TV And Online

India vs Australia one-off Pink Ball Test Live Streaming: India take on Australia in the pink-ball Test. Here’s when and where to watch the INDW vs AUSW match live on TV and online, including streaming and telecast details.

INDW vs AUSW LIVE. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
INDW vs AUSW LIVE. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 6, 2026 20:45:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Australia One-Off Pink-Ball Test Live Streaming Free: When, Where And How to Watch India vs Australia One-Off Pink Ball Test Clash Live on TV And Online

The Day-Night Test between India women’s team and Australia women’s team began on Friday, March 6 at WACA, Perth. Batting first, India had a forgettable outing as the side was bundled out for 198. Jemimah Rodrigues notched up a half-century while Shafali Verma scored 35. Kashvee Gatam struck an unbeaten 34. 

Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers who scalped four wickets while Lucy Hamilton picked up three wickets. Later, India picked up three Australian wickets before the stumps on Day 1. Ellyse Perry was unbeaten at 43 while Sutherland was at 20. Sayali Satghare picked up two wickets for 24 runs.  

When and where is the India vs Australia Women’s Pink-Ball Test being played?

The India vs Australia one-off Pink Ball Test is being played at WACA Ground in Perth. The match began on March 6. 

At What time will the second day of India vs Australia Women’s Pink-Ball Test start?

The second day of India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test will begin at 1:20 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test in India?

The India vs Australia Women’s Pink-Ball Test is being televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs Australia Women’s Pink-Ball Test in India?

The India vs Australia Pink-Ball Test is being streamed live on the JioHostar app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W Test Squads
Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy(c), Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Lucy Hamilton, Georgia Wareham, Rachel Trenaman, Maitlan Brown

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Uma Chetry

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 8:44 PM IST
