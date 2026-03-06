IND vs NZ: Who Will Win The T20 World Cup 2026 if Final is Washed Out Due to Rain?

India and New Zealand are all set to play the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. While the Men in Blue have a chance to become the first team to defend their T20 title, New Zealand are searching for their first trophy in the format. The two teams have faced each other thrice in T20 World Cups where the Kiwis have etched victories on all three occasions.

With the summit clash scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, here’s a look at what happens if rain plays spoilsport.

As of now, there is no forecast of rain but if at all the showers come then the final match has an additional 120 minutes to accommodate 10 overs per side which is the minimum requirement in a T20 World Cup knockout game.

If the extra time is not enough then the match will go into the reserve day which is on March 9 and the match will resume from where it was halted. If the game is washed out after each side has played at least 10 overs, the D/L method shall be used to calculate the winner.

What if There’s no Result?

While there is a reserve day for the final but if there is no result then the trophy will be shared by both the sides. India and New Zealand will be the joint winners.

Has The Trophy Been Shared Previously?

During the 2002 Champions Trophy, India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners as the rain had washed out the game on both the days.

India vs New Zealand in ICC Event Knockouts

While India have never won against New Zealand in the T20 World Cups, the record in ICC tournament finals also favours the Blackcaps. India and New Zealand first faced each other in the final of the Knockout Trophy back in 2000. The Sourav Ganguly-led side suffered a defeat.

Later, in 2021, the two sides played each other in a WTC final. India once again lost to New Zealand and the Kiwis were crowned the champions in the inaugural edition. India then locked horns with New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy. This time the Rohit Sharma-led side broke the jinx and won the title.

It would be interesting to see whether New Zealand make it 3-1 in the ICC tournament finals or India make it all square.

