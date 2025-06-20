India vs England 1st Test: Ben Stokes Wins Toss, Chooses To Bowl, Sai Sudharsan Makes Dream Debut

The third Test at Headingley gets started with Ben Stokes winning the toss and opting to bowl first. That decision immediately set the stage for a tough opening session for India’s batters.

With overcast skies hanging over the ground, Shubman Gill and his partner walked out knowing they’d need to dig in early. The conditions weren’t going to make life easy, and the fresh Dukes ball was always going to ask questions. England, sensing an opportunity, looked to strike while the pitch had some life in it.

Gill Confirms India’s Seam-First Strategy

Ahead of the start, Gill shared that India would be backing their pace resources this time. The team went in with four fast bowlers including frontline options with Shardul Thakur, who provides balance with the bat. It’s a call that reflects both trust in their quicks and a clear read of the surface at Headingley.

India is poised to witness a new era in the Test format without its batting bigwigs. Gill, who grabbed the spotlight with his clinical captaincy skills during his stint with Gujarat Titans in the IPL, was deemed Rohit’s successor.

Gill Takes on Leadership at Unforgiving Headingley

India’s youngest Test captain will be first put to trial at Headingley, a venue the modern-day behemoth hasn’t conquered since 2002. India fine-tuned its preparations in the “Beautiful” Beckenham and arrived at Leeds to apply the finishing touches. Gill is ready to write the new chapter while bearing a responsibility he couldn’t have imagined but is willing to embrace it.

India Aim to Break England Drought Since 2007

Apart from breaking the jinx at Headingley, Gill will be keen on ending the dreadful drought on England’s territory, where India last marshalled a Test series triumph in 2007. While India’s fortune hasn’t changed, England has transformed into a formidable force under the tutelage of head coach Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes’ captaincy. The dynamic duo has not lost a Test series at home since McCullum took over the managerial duties in 2022.

Gill has previously toured England and made three appearances while donning the whites. On every occasion, he bit the bullet with his tantalising performances and mustered up 88 runs at a mere average of 14.66.

Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England: Ben Stokes(c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

(With Inputs From ANI)

