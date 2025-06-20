India VS England 1st Test: Where To Watch, Weather Alert, Gill’s Viral Line, Rahul’s Anchor Role- Here’s Everthing You Need To Know

India Starts a new world test championship cycle, and the focus is on the first game of the five-Test series against England at Headingley in Leeds. This encounter is not only a test of expertise but also represents a change of leadership, as 25-year-old Shubman Gill takes over as the skipper.

India starts the series with a reshuffled team, a serene new skipper, and renewed old frictions.

From streaming information to weather updates, and from Gill’s calm media moment to KL Rahul‘s rock-solid availability at the top order, here‘s the complete rundown on everything you should know before Day 1 commences.Where To Watch

The India vs England 1st Test at Headingley (June 20–24) commences at 3:30 PM IST / 11:00 AM BST, with the toss at 2:30 PM IST.

In India, the action can be watched live on Sony Sports Network (channels 1, 3, 5) and streamed online on JioHotstar.

UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports Cricket with streaming on Sky Go/NOW, and Willow TV has the series in North America.

International viewers can follow live commentary through the YouTube channel of talkSPORT Cricket.

Check local listings for availability adapted to other areas.

Weather Alert at Headingley

Look for a parched, hotter-than-usual day at Headingley—temperatures might reach the high 20s °C, providing heat that is uncommon for Leeds.

The first three days should see ample sunshine, with some cloud and light showers potentially hiding weakening on Days 4–5.

Nevertheless, the early clear skies will suit fast bowlers, playing on swing and seam with the new ball.

This hotter-than-expected start could play into India’s hands, offering batsmen extra comfort despite the overhead conditions.



Gill’s Viral Line

Shubman Gill began his reign as Test captain with calm composure. During a press conference, when asked if India would adopt a Bazball-style approach, Gill responded with a crisp one-liner:

“You’re going to have to wait till August to see what kind of style it’s going to be.”

That moment, going viral online, marked his assertive yet restrained style, avoiding bombast while suggesting intent.

Preparatory to Leeds, Gill has also made public advice from legends Rohit and Kohli on conditions of play, and termed the leadership role as the “biggest honour“ of his career.

His opening period commences in its absence of flash, but the presence of seriousness of purposeful direction.

Rahul ‘ s Anchor Role

KL Rahul takes on the quintessential senior role in a transitional side, batting at No. 3 after playing multiple roles as opener and keeper.

He’s become Gill’s right-hand man, quietly guiding the batting unit with stability and experience. Rahul expressed strong backing for Gill, affirming, “You’ll always find me around”.

Looking at his track record—2,900+ Test runs with a polished technique—Rahul offers crucial balance in swinging English conditions.

With the speed and heat in England being different than India, his flexibility will be central to India overcoming the initial phase aggression and establishing a solid platform.

ALSO READ: India VS England 1st Test: Weather, Pitch Insights, Head-To-Head History And Probable XIs Breakdown