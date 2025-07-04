Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > Sports > India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston

India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith rescued England from a collapse with a record-breaking 303-run stand in the 2nd Test vs India at Edgbaston. Their gritty partnership turned the match on its head, with Smith unbeaten on 184 and Brook scoring a superb 158 before falling to Akash Deep.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook and Jamie Smith's Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records at Edgbaston (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 22:41:52 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

England’s talent took centre stage after Harry Brook and Jamie Smith toppled multiple records by scripting a 303-run stand on the third day of the second Test against India at Edgbaston on Friday.

There were many threes in the sizzling partnership between Brook and Smith, which left the spectators mesmerised. ‘Bazball’ reigned supreme as Brook and Smith’s rescue act pulled England back from 84/5 to 387/6.

Historic 300-Plus Stand for England in Tests

Harry Brook and Smith’s memorable exploits were the third 300-plus stand for the sixth wicket or lower for England in Tests after 399 between Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow (against South Africa, Cape Town, 2016) and 332 between Jonathan Trott and Stuart Broad (against Pakistan, Lord’s, 2010).

Remarkably, it was also the third 300-plus partnership for England against India for any wicket after 350 between Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen (The Oval, 2011) and 308 between Graham Gooch and Allan Lamb (Lord’s, 1990).

Brook-Smith Join Elite Test Club with Partnership Under Pressure

Smith and Brook became the third pair to orchestrate a 300-plus stand for the sixth wicket (or lower) after the team was down for less than 100 runs in the history of Test cricket. The previous two came in historic contests that date back to 1937 and 2014.

At the MCG in 1937, Don Bradman walked in at 97/5 and added 346 runs with Jack Fingleton, leading to a huge win for Australia. In 2014, Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling added 352 from 94/5 to save a match for New Zealand in Wellington.

Akash Deep Breaks Stand, But England Takes Control at Edgbaston

The back-breaking 303-run partnership ended when Akash Deep produced a stunning delivery with the new ball. It nipped in sharply, beat Brook’s inside edge, and shattered the stumps, finally bringing relief for India.

Brook got a standing ovation for his brilliant 158 off 234 balls. Despite wickets falling at the other end, England posted 407, with Jamie Smith staying unbeaten on 184 from 207 deliveries.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: “Shubman Gill Had No Chance!”: Ex-England Star Defends India Captain After Harry Brook-Jamie Smith Carnage

Tags: england tourHarry BrookJamie Smithshubman gillteam india
Advertisement

More News

Microsoft Closes Its Pakistan Office After Twenty-Five Years
French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush
Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know
D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb
India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB
India Will Sign Trade Deals Only If National Interest Is Secured: Piyush Goyal
Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?
Who Gets To Be Called A Doctor? Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctors’ Day Post Sparks Heated Clash With Liver Doc On Who’s A ‘Real Doctor’
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston
Terrorists Acted on Their Dharma, Armed Forces Responded with Their Karma: Rajnath Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?