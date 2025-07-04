India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston

England’s talent took centre stage after Harry Brook and Jamie Smith toppled multiple records by scripting a 303-run stand on the third day of the second Test against India at Edgbaston on Friday.

There were many threes in the sizzling partnership between Brook and Smith, which left the spectators mesmerised. ‘Bazball’ reigned supreme as Brook and Smith’s rescue act pulled England back from 84/5 to 387/6.

Historic 300-Plus Stand for England in Tests

Harry Brook and Smith’s memorable exploits were the third 300-plus stand for the sixth wicket or lower for England in Tests after 399 between Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow (against South Africa, Cape Town, 2016) and 332 between Jonathan Trott and Stuart Broad (against Pakistan, Lord’s, 2010).

Remarkably, it was also the third 300-plus partnership for England against India for any wicket after 350 between Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen (The Oval, 2011) and 308 between Graham Gooch and Allan Lamb (Lord’s, 1990).

Brook-Smith Join Elite Test Club with Partnership Under Pressure

Smith and Brook became the third pair to orchestrate a 300-plus stand for the sixth wicket (or lower) after the team was down for less than 100 runs in the history of Test cricket. The previous two came in historic contests that date back to 1937 and 2014.

At the MCG in 1937, Don Bradman walked in at 97/5 and added 346 runs with Jack Fingleton, leading to a huge win for Australia. In 2014, Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling added 352 from 94/5 to save a match for New Zealand in Wellington.

Akash Deep Breaks Stand, But England Takes Control at Edgbaston

The back-breaking 303-run partnership ended when Akash Deep produced a stunning delivery with the new ball. It nipped in sharply, beat Brook’s inside edge, and shattered the stumps, finally bringing relief for India.

Brook got a standing ovation for his brilliant 158 off 234 balls. Despite wickets falling at the other end, England posted 407, with Jamie Smith staying unbeaten on 184 from 207 deliveries.

(With Inputs From ANI)

