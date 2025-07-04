“Shubman Gill Had No Chance!”: Ex-England Star Defends India Captain After Harry Brook-Jamie Smith Carnage

Former cricketer Michael Atherton had some “sympathy” for India Test captain Shubman Gill, who is “under the pump” after England youngsters Harry Brook and Jamie Smith came hard at the tourists on the third day of the second Test at Edgbaston.

Brook and Smith Rescue England From Early Collapse

Brook and Smith upped the ante to pull off a rescue act for England after Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes fell early in the first session, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj’s sweltering pace. From two wickets in two deliveries and tottering at 84/5, England roared to 355/5 at Tea after savouring a wicketless second session.

India’s Bowling Struggles Without Jasprit Bumrah

With Brook and Smith dissecting India’s attack, bereft of the world’s best Jasprit Bumrah, to set the tone of the contest in England’s favour, Atherton had sympathy for Gill. For the former English star, he would have lined up with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, a move which could have turned India’s fortune.

Atherton Suggests Kuldeep Yadav Could Have Helped India

“I’ve got some sympathy, for sure. Shubman Gill is not the first captain to be put under the pump by the way the England batters play. I have to say, I would have picked a very different attack. I’d have wanted Kuldeep Yadav in my side, if I was captain. They got England to 80-5, but India are stuck a bit at the moment. But it is very difficult when the batters come at you hard,” Atherton said on Sky Sports.

Brook and Smith’s Partnership Ends, Brook Receives Ovation

Smith blazed his way to 150 in the second session, and Brook joined him for the feat after a couple of overs into the final phase of the day. He pushed the ball for a single to bring up 150. There wasn’t any animated celebration from Brook; he shook hands with Smith and continued to push for runs.

The back-breaking 303-run partnership between the explosive duo ended with a rip-roaring delivery from Akash Deep. The ball nipped sharply into Brook, beat the inside edge and rattled the timber, which brought respite for India. Brook received a standing ovation from the spectators at Headingley as he returned to the dressing room with a memorable 158(234).

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh To Lead India Champions Against Pakistan Champions In Edgbaston After Operation Sindoor