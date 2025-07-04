Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > Sports > “Shubman Gill Had No Chance!”: Ex-England Star Defends India Captain After Harry Brook-Jamie Smith Carnage

“Shubman Gill Had No Chance!”: Ex-England Star Defends India Captain After Harry Brook-Jamie Smith Carnage

England’s Harry Brook and Jamie Smith stunned India with a 303-run stand, putting skipper Shubman Gill under pressure. Former England captain Michael Atherton said he felt “some sympathy” for Gill and believed Kuldeep Yadav could’ve made a big difference in India’s bowling attack.

Shubman Gill vs England Test
“Shubman Gill Had No Chance!”: Ex-England Star Defends India Captain After Harry Brook-Jamie Smith Carnage (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 22:11:10 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Former cricketer Michael Atherton had some “sympathy” for India Test captain Shubman Gill, who is “under the pump” after England youngsters Harry Brook and Jamie Smith came hard at the tourists on the third day of the second Test at Edgbaston.

Brook and Smith Rescue England From Early Collapse

Brook and Smith upped the ante to pull off a rescue act for England after Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes fell early in the first session, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj’s sweltering pace. From two wickets in two deliveries and tottering at 84/5, England roared to 355/5 at Tea after savouring a wicketless second session.

India’s Bowling Struggles Without Jasprit Bumrah

With Brook and Smith dissecting India’s attack, bereft of the world’s best Jasprit Bumrah, to set the tone of the contest in England’s favour, Atherton had sympathy for Gill. For the former English star, he would have lined up with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, a move which could have turned India’s fortune.

Atherton Suggests Kuldeep Yadav Could Have Helped India

“I’ve got some sympathy, for sure. Shubman Gill is not the first captain to be put under the pump by the way the England batters play. I have to say, I would have picked a very different attack. I’d have wanted Kuldeep Yadav in my side, if I was captain. They got England to 80-5, but India are stuck a bit at the moment. But it is very difficult when the batters come at you hard,” Atherton said on Sky Sports.

Brook and Smith’s Partnership Ends, Brook Receives Ovation

Smith blazed his way to 150 in the second session, and Brook joined him for the feat after a couple of overs into the final phase of the day. He pushed the ball for a single to bring up 150. There wasn’t any animated celebration from Brook; he shook hands with Smith and continued to push for runs.

The back-breaking 303-run partnership between the explosive duo ended with a rip-roaring delivery from Akash Deep. The ball nipped sharply into Brook, beat the inside edge and rattled the timber, which brought respite for India. Brook received a standing ovation from the spectators at Headingley as he returned to the dressing room with a memorable 158(234).

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh To Lead India Champions Against Pakistan Champions In Edgbaston After Operation Sindoor

Tags: england tourHarry BrookJamie Smithshubman gillteam india
Advertisement

More News

Microsoft Closes Its Pakistan Office After Twenty-Five Years
French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush
Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know
D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb
India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB
India Will Sign Trade Deals Only If National Interest Is Secured: Piyush Goyal
Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?
Who Gets To Be Called A Doctor? Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctors’ Day Post Sparks Heated Clash With Liver Doc On Who’s A ‘Real Doctor’
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston
Terrorists Acted on Their Dharma, Armed Forces Responded with Their Karma: Rajnath Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?