Home > Sports > India vs England, 2nd Test: Prasidh Krishna’s Worst Economy Rate Record In 148 Years Fuels Online Backlash

India vs England, 2nd Test: Prasidh Krishna’s Worst Economy Rate Record In 148 Years Fuels Online Backlash

Jamie Smith smashed 23 runs off Prasidh Krishna’s over, pushing Krishna’s economy rate to a record low in 148 years of Test cricket. While Siraj took early wickets, England struggled to close a massive lead. Fans criticized Krishna’s expensive over as India dominated on Day 3 at Edgbaston.

Prasidh Krishna in England Tour
India vs England, 2nd Test: Prasidh Krishna’s Worst Economy Rate Record in 148 Years Fuels Online Backlash (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 4, 2025 19:52:23 IST

Jamie Smith hit India’s Prasidh Krishna really hard on Day 3 at Edgbaston. In one over, Smith scored 23 runs with four fours and a six. This happened after Mohammed Siraj got two quick wickets, giving India a strong start.

Prasidh Krishna’s Economy Rate Hits a Tough Record

Because of that expensive over, Prasidh Krishna’s economy rate in Test cricket has become the worst in 148 years for bowlers who have bowled at least 500 balls. Right now, he is giving away more than five runs every over, which is very rare in Test matches.

Before Prasidh Krishna, Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain had the worst economy rate. Hossain played from 2005 to 2015 and had an economy of 4.16 runs per over. People on social media noticed Prasidh Krishna’s stats quickly, sparking lots of discussion.

Fans React Strongly to Prasidh Krishna’s Costly Over

Many cricket fans on social media criticized Prasidh Krishna after that expensive over. They questioned how he could give so many runs in Test cricket, which is usually slow-paced. Some were disappointed because Prasidh Krishna had bowled well earlier.

Still, Prasidh Krishna is an important bowler for India, and this one bad over doesn’t tell the whole story.

Mohammed Siraj Gives India the Early Advantage

Before Prasidh Krishna’s expensive over, Mohammed Siraj made things hard for England. He took two wickets in two balls, including the England captain Ben Stokes, who got out without scoring a run.

Siraj’s quick wickets helped India take control of the match on Day 3.

England Struggles to Catch Up

England began Day 3 at 77 for 3, still trailing India by 510 runs. India’s big total of 567 was built on a fantastic 269 by Shubman Gill.

England’s best batsmen, Joe Root and Harry Brook, tried to reduce the gap. But Root was soon out for 22, caught behind off Siraj’s bowling.

On the very next ball, Stokes was also dismissed by Siraj. England were struggling at 84 for 5, trying hard to save the match.

Tags: england tourMohammed SirajPrasidh Krishnateam india
