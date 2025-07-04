Sakshi Dhoni Pens Heartfelt Note For MS Dhoni On 15th Wedding Anniversary

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi celebrated their 15th marriage anniversary yesterday. She posted an old photo of them on Instagram.

The pic looked nice. And with it, she wrote, “We made a promise! Onto 16th.” Felt very sweet and real.

They got married back in 2010, quietly. No big function. I think not many even knew it back then.

Now they also have a daughter, Ziva. She was born in 2015. People love her too.

MS Dhoni’s Cricket Career Was Long and Full of Wins

Dhoni played a lot of matches for India. More than 500 I think. He started in 2004 and kept going till 2019.

He was not just a great batsman or keeper, but also a cool-headed captain. Even under pressure he never panicked.

His last match for India was in the 2019 World Cup semi vs New Zealand. He made 50 runs in that match, but India lost.

I still remember that game. It hurt. Felt like we were so close, but couldn’t make it.

Retirement Came Quietly, Like MS Dhoni Always Does Things

On 15 August 2020, he posted a video on Instagram. That’s how he told everyone he was retiring. No press conference, no drama.

Just like his personality — simple and to the point. He stopped playing for India after that.

But even after that, he didn’t leave cricket fully. He kept playing in the IPL for CSK.

Still Playing IPL in 2025, But Season Wasn’t Great

Dhoni was still playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. He was kept by CSK for ₹4 crore.

This year, he played all 14 matches. Then in April, he became captain again because Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured.

But sadly, the season didn’t go well. CSK finished last on the table for the first time ever.

Some people were saying this might be Dhoni’s final IPL season. But he didn’t say anything about retirement. Just stayed quiet.

