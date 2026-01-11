LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Masterclass, Harshit Rana's Heroics Hand IND 1-0 Lead Vs NZ

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s Masterclass, Harshit Rana’s Heroics Hand IND 1-0 Lead Vs NZ

India defeat New Zealand by 4 wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 11, 2026 21:42:23 IST

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s Masterclass, Harshit Rana’s Heroics Hand IND 1-0 Lead Vs NZ

India took a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first match by 4 wickets in Vadodra on Sunday. Chasing 301, India started off the chase in a decent manner when Rohit Sharma provided a quick start before he went back for 26. Later,

Shubman Gill was joined by Virat Kohli and the two then stitched 118-run stand before the captain was undone for 56. Kohli then got a brilliant partner in Shreyas Iyer

Iyer and Kohli dominated the Kiwis thoroughly building a partnership of 77 but a moment of brilliance from Michael Bracewell got Kohli dismissed for 93. His departure was followed by a couple of more wickets and India were spot of bother.

Harshit Rana who was sent in at number 7 took the responsibility and chipped in with a very important 29 off 23. Kyle Jamieson picked up four wickets for his side.







Earlier, after being put into bat, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls started off the proceedings well. Both the players notched up individual fifties and took the team cross the 100-run mark. But the Indian bowlers then pulled things back in their favour picking up wickets at regular intervals and reducing the opposition to 239/7. 

But Daryl Mitchell then continued his dominance against India and struck 84 off 71 to help the side put 300/8 in 50 overs. 

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 9:37 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Harshit Ranahome-hero-pos-2india vs new zealand

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s Masterclass, Harshit Rana’s Heroics Hand IND 1-0 Lead Vs NZ

QUICK LINKS