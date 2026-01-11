India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s Masterclass, Harshit Rana’s Heroics Hand IND 1-0 Lead Vs NZ

India took a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first match by 4 wickets in Vadodra on Sunday. Chasing 301, India started off the chase in a decent manner when Rohit Sharma provided a quick start before he went back for 26. Later,

Shubman Gill was joined by Virat Kohli and the two then stitched 118-run stand before the captain was undone for 56. Kohli then got a brilliant partner in Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer and Kohli dominated the Kiwis thoroughly building a partnership of 77 but a moment of brilliance from Michael Bracewell got Kohli dismissed for 93. His departure was followed by a couple of more wickets and India were spot of bother.

Harshit Rana who was sent in at number 7 took the responsibility and chipped in with a very important 29 off 23. Kyle Jamieson picked up four wickets for his side.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: 'I Trust Team India,' Say Confident Fans Ahead of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, Indian cricket fans expressed strong confidence in Team India's chances. Supporters cited the team's recent form, balance in all departments…







🇮🇳 INDIA WIN A THRILLER! 🔥 306/6 in 49 overs and India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets 💪

⭐ Virat Kohli 93 – pure class, pure control

🔥 Shubman Gill 56 | Shreyas Iyer 49

💥 Calm finish by KL Rahul Chasing 301 under pressure, India hold their nerve and seal it in style. 👏💙… pic.twitter.com/mV6Xx5x38o — Film To Finale (@FilmtoFinale) January 11, 2026







Kl Rahul finished the game off in style 🔥

Kl Rahul finished the game off in style 🔥

India defeated new Zealand by 4 wickets in the first match of the series 🥶🔥







Earlier, after being put into bat, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls started off the proceedings well. Both the players notched up individual fifties and took the team cross the 100-run mark. But the Indian bowlers then pulled things back in their favour picking up wickets at regular intervals and reducing the opposition to 239/7.

But Daryl Mitchell then continued his dominance against India and struck 84 off 71 to help the side put 300/8 in 50 overs.

