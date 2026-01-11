India vs New Zealand: Fans React After ‘Goat’ Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 93

Virat Kohli was once again on song as he continued his batting masterclass in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in Vadodra. Chasing 301, Kohli took the onus on himself and held the fort from one end but missed out on scoring yet another ton as he was caught by Michael Bracewell for 93.

Virat has been in brilliant touch after he got 6 50+ scores in List A format before this encounter. He concluded the Australia tour with a fifty and scored two tons against South Africa on the trot at home in the next assignment only to finish it with another brisk half-century. He then returned to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and struck a century and a fifty turning up for Delhi.

He also became the fastest batter to score 28,000 international runs. The 37-year-old reached the milestone by smashing a delivery from New Zealand spinner Adithya Ashok, instantly etching his name deeper into the record books.

