India vs New Zealand: Fans React After 'Goat' Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 93

India vs New Zealand: Fans React After ‘Goat’ Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 93

Virat Kohli missed out on a well-deserved hundred after he was out for 93

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 11, 2026 20:55:53 IST

Virat Kohli was once again on song as he continued his batting masterclass in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in Vadodra. Chasing 301, Kohli took the onus on himself and held the fort from one end but missed out on scoring yet another ton as he was caught by Michael Bracewell for 93.

Virat has been in brilliant touch after he got 6 50+ scores in List A format before this encounter. He concluded the Australia tour with a fifty and scored two tons against South Africa on the trot at home in the next assignment only to finish it with another brisk half-century. He then returned to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and struck a century and a fifty turning up for Delhi. 

He also became the fastest batter to score 28,000 international runs. The 37-year-old reached the milestone by smashing a delivery from New Zealand spinner Adithya Ashok, instantly etching his name deeper into the record books.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter To Reach 28,000 International Runs On His Daughter’s 5th birthday, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Break Massive ODI Record

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 8:47 PM IST
Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealand

